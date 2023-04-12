21 of the Best Silky-Soft Leggings for a Smooth, Sleek Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leggings are always at the top of our shopping list. We want every color, every length, every detail. But there are a few things we want from every single pair in our closet: a soft, comfortable fit and a smooth, sleek look!

Below you can shop 21 of our favorite pairs of leggings at the moment in our favorite colors for spring and summer. Find picks from Amazon, lululemon and beyond!

Blue Leggings

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These number one bestselling Satina leggings have a mind-boggling number of reviews. They have pockets too!

2. We Also Love: This list would be defunct without some lululemon. If you don’t already have a pair, make sure to grab the famous Align high-rise leggings!

3. We Can’t Forget: The French Blue shade of these moisture-wicking Amazon Essentials leggings is perfect for outdoor yoga under a clear sky!

Pink Leggings

4. Our Absolute Favorite: These buttery-soft Sunzel leggings come in a bright and vivid hot pink. Perfect for dopamine dressing!

5. We Also Love: How about something fun and sparkly? These Skims leggings have a logo print with tiny rhinestone details!

6. We Can’t Forget: If you love a more muted shade, opt for the misty, dusty, rosy pink of these Oalka leggings!

Purple Leggings

7. Our Absolute Favorite: These amethyst purple TomTiger leggings are beautiful, fun and so smoothing. You’ll feel amazing in them!

8. We Also Love: These Beyond Yoga leggings from Anthropologie come in a lovely, soft shade of heathered mauve. Obsessed!

9. We Can’t Forget: Love a little print? Check out the two tones of purple on these tie-dye RXRXCoco leggings!

Green Leggings

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These booty-lifting Dreamoon leggings actually come in multiple shades of green, so you’re set whether you want something dark and muted or bright and fun!

11. We Also Love: The brand that makes your favorite hiking bags and backpacks also makes fantastic leggings. Check out these patina green Fjällräven leggings, available at Zappos!

12. We Can’t Forget: Looking for an olive shade? Check out these Muk Luks leggings!

Red Leggings

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for a pair so comfy you could nap in them? Add these No Nonsense leggings to your shopping cart!

14. We Also Love: If you’re big into running, whether in nature or on the treadmill, you won’t regret grabbing a pair of these lululemon leggings in red!

15. We Can’t Forget: These tummy-control Aurola leggings come in a fiery red that will have you feeling fired up for your workouts!

Black Leggings

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Black leggings are year-round essentials! You’ll reach for these sustainable, seamless Spanx leggings over and over again!

17. We Also Love: Remember to add these top-rated Hi Clasmix leggings to your Amazon cart next time you check out. They’re so affordable!

18. We Can’t Forget: Loving the hot criss-cross waistband trend happening right now? Don’t skip over these Ododos leggings!

Camo Leggings

19. Our Absolute Favorite: We had to specifically add in a few camouflage prints since the style is so popular. We’ll start off with a classic green camo: these Zoosixx leggings!

20. We Also Love: You could also opt for these grey and black camo Colorfulkoala leggings. They’re cropped!

21. We Can’t Forget: Last is a super colorful, super fun variation of the print. These Champion leggings are true beauties!

