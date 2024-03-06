Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re up on fashion trends, you know that lantern sleeves are totally in. And if you don’t know what we’re talking about, they’re the sleeves that puff out from shoulder to wrist and become tight again at the cuffs. Not only are they flattering on the arms, but they’re incredibly trendy for all ages.

Tops with lantern sleeves are typically either skin-friendly, sleek and soft, or thin and cool with the material of a business-casual top. This top falls into the former category, making it ideal for spring! That’s not to say you can’t wear this to the office if needed — it’s absolutely suitable for work, but is just made of a softer material than traditional office attire. We’re not complaining!

Get the Dokotoo Long Bubble Sleeve Top for $23 (originally $36) on Amazon!

Classy and chic, this top can be easily dressed up or down with a change of pants. It boasts a crewneck design, lightweight fabric, cuffed sleeves and a button closure in the back, an ideal combination for comfort and style! The top can be worn half tucked into jeans, dress pants or a skirt; if letting it all flow is more your thing though, do that! It will fall to about the tops of your thighs — another stunning look. But why not do both? You can switch up your style depending on the occasion.

We love the look of this top with a pair of light-wash jeans, white sneakers, layered necklaces, long earrings and a handbag for day-to-day errands, picking the kids up from school or anything else the universe may throw at you. If you’re going for an elegant look (or are a corporate gal in need of an elegant look), try tucking the top into a pencil skirt and wearing your favorite comfy heels. The possibilities are endless with this blouse, so don’t be afraid to mix, match and mix again!

There are 18 different colors and patterns to choose from, 11 of which we’d classify as “springy.” (You’re going to want to check them out — stat!) There’s also a green one that’s perfect for St. Patrick’s Day, but not too perfect such that you can’t wear it at any other point of the year. All of the colors are versatile for all-year-round wear, so good luck choosing one! If you’re anything like the thousands of five-star reviewers, you might grab more than one. An enthusiastic buyer writes:

“My new favorite blouse! I am getting more colors! It’s pretty and comfy! You can dress it up or down! The material is so lightweight that it keeps you warm, but doesn’t overheat you! Obsessed!”

Since it’s on sale, she convinced Us — we’re adding two (okay, maybe three) to cart. Shh!

