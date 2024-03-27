Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

The Best Sneaker Deals to Score From Hoka’s Serious Sale

By
Hoka Sneakers sale
Hoka

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest — durable, functional sneakers are essential! Whether you prefer colorful designs or an option without bells and whistles, the bottom line is that you need an evergreen, comfy sneaker that you’ll never want to take off! Hoka is a footwear focused on creating supportive and comfortable sneakers that can withstand anything — and right now, the brand’s sale section includes savings on some of its most popular silhouettes.

Related: 7 Celebrity-Approved Sneakers to Shop at Zappos

From elevated, thick-soled variations to sleek running designs, Hoka has a sneaker for every aesthetic and need. We rounded up our favorite sneaker deals to shop right now in Hoka’s sale section — read on to see our picks!

Mach 5

Hoka Mach 5
Hoka

The Mach 5 is perfect for performance and racing — was $140, now just $112!

See it!

Bondi 8

Bondi 8 Sneaker
Hoka

If you need a versatile shoe that can go from walking to running to strolling around, the Bondi 8 can help you do it all— was $165, now just $132!

See it!

Clifton 8

Clifton 8 Sneaker
Hoka

For those who have sweat-prone feet, these Clifton 8 sneakers are breathable and comfy enough to keep your little piggies cool — was $140, now just $112!

See it!

Hopara

Hopara Sneaker
Hoka

Dad shoes are here to stay, and Hoka’s Hopara sneaker is the perfect amalgamation of casual and sporty styles — was $135, now just $108!

See it!

Project Clifton

Project Clifton Sneaker
Hoka

This chic zip-up take on Clifton silhouette, dubbed the Project Clifton, is an effortless and stylish option — was $250, now just $165!

See it!

Carbon X 3

Clifton X 3 Sneaker
Hoka

The Carbon X 3 is a great neutral addition that emphasizes comfort and support — was $200, now just $120!

See it!

Related: 11 of the Best Sneakers You Can Stand in All Day Without Pain

Solawave wand

Deal of the Day

This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!