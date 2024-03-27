Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest — durable, functional sneakers are essential! Whether you prefer colorful designs or an option without bells and whistles, the bottom line is that you need an evergreen, comfy sneaker that you’ll never want to take off! Hoka is a footwear focused on creating supportive and comfortable sneakers that can withstand anything — and right now, the brand’s sale section includes savings on some of its most popular silhouettes.

From elevated, thick-soled variations to sleek running designs, Hoka has a sneaker for every aesthetic and need. We rounded up our favorite sneaker deals to shop right now in Hoka’s sale section — read on to see our picks!

Mach 5

The Mach 5 is perfect for performance and racing — was $140, now just $112!

Bondi 8

If you need a versatile shoe that can go from walking to running to strolling around, the Bondi 8 can help you do it all— was $165, now just $132!

Clifton 8

For those who have sweat-prone feet, these Clifton 8 sneakers are breathable and comfy enough to keep your little piggies cool — was $140, now just $112!

Hopara

Dad shoes are here to stay, and Hoka’s Hopara sneaker is the perfect amalgamation of casual and sporty styles — was $135, now just $108!

Project Clifton

This chic zip-up take on Clifton silhouette, dubbed the Project Clifton, is an effortless and stylish option — was $250, now just $165!

Carbon X 3

The Carbon X 3 is a great neutral addition that emphasizes comfort and support — was $200, now just $120!