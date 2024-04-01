Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Sydney Sweeney, denim is the trend of the year!

Sweeney, who’s been spotted in several all-denim ensembles this year, has officially decided that she’s taking her love for the material from winter into spring. Sweeney’s first ultra-chic head-to-toe denim ensemble was in late February, when she paired a light-wash Givenchy denim jacket with matching Givenchy boot-cut jeans and some sleek and edgy black accessories — and she’s worn several denim-based outfits since!

Switching out long jeans for shorts and designer styles for something more affordable, Sweeney was recently spotted in the Levi’s Premium 501 Original Shorts. On top of already being affordable, these bestselling shorts are now on sale starting under $60. Such a deal for a quality pair of denim shorts!

Get the Levi’s Premium 501 Original Shorts (originally $70) on sale starting at just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Levi’s 501s feature a high-cut length, which will allow you to keep cool even on the hottest of summer days. They have a high-rise waist, which is flattering on the belly and allows you to pair it easily with crop tops. They also have a classic silhouette and distressed design and hem, giving your look a little edge. Sweeney seemed to wear the shorts in a darker style, but they come in several other washes to choose from like light, white and black.

Sweeney posed in her shorts in a picture on Instagram next to Kerastase products at Sephora (likely because she’s a new global ambassador for the brand). In what appears to be her off-duty style, Sweeney paired the shorts with a brown Mimchik leather jacket, Miu Miu knee-high black leather boots, Prada low-bridge sunglasses and the Miu Miu Matelassé mini tote bag.

Though Sweeney went for an edgy, cool-girl style in these shorts, you could wear them with practically anything. In the spring, pair the shorts with layers like Sweeney, adding on your favorite jacket and tennis shoes. In summer, they could be worn with a nice blouse or tank, sandals and some cute sunnies.

Sweeney is far from the only person who loves the style of these shorts. Not only are they a bestseller on Amazon — over 1,000 pairs have been bought in the last month alone. They’ve also racked up over 2,900 five-star ratings, with several rave reviews to boot.

This shopper, who said these shorts are their “favorite clothing item,” said that the quality is “exceptional” and that they “fit like a dream.”

“The fabric is durable and comfortable, making them ideal for everyday wear or even more active adventures,” they said. “I love the timeless design and classic style, which pairs perfectly with any outfit. The attention to detail, from the stitching to the buttons, is evident, and it gives the shorts a premium feel. Whether I’m out for a casual stroll or dressing up for a summer event, these Levi’s shorts are my go-to choice.”

In the market for a new pair of shorts this spring? Try out this Syndey Sweeney-approved pair, now on sale starting at just $54. Shoppers say they’re “worth every penny.”

See it: Levi’s Premium 501 Original Shorts (originally $70) on sale starting at just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

