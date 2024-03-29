Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever watched British shows like Peaky Blinders and Bridgerton or even the movie Pride and Prejudice, there’s probably part of you that wonders what living in the European countryside would be like. The hills are vast, homes are quaint, energy is tranquil and fashion is rustic. It seems idyllic — no?

Picking up and moving out there may not be realistic, but dressing the part is! With the right outfit, you can feel like the main character in one of your favorite shows or movies from across the pond. We found a loose, flowy outfit that looks like it’s made of linen; we might go as far as to say this outfit gives Sound of Music vibes!

Related: I'm Convinced These Are the Most Versatile Sandals of All Time Sandals aren’t the easiest shoes to buy. You have to consider the style, of course, but there are other factors like price, fit and comfort to consider as well. Arguably one of the most important considerations, however, is versatility; if you’re going to buy a pair of shoes, it shouldn’t be a pair that only […]

The overalls jumpsuit isn’t made of denim or linen, but rather a soft and breathable 100% cotton material. It has adjustable spaghetti straps, an ankle-length, two hidden pockets, a wide-leg style and a side split on both pant legs, making it as trendy as it is comfy. The pant legs don’t separate until mid-way down, giving it a baggy look and keeping it lightweight and airy.

Since the underarm fabric scoops to about the hip, the outfit is designed to be worn with a tank, tee, bandeau top or long-sleeve underneath; given the versatility, you can wear it all year long! Plus, wearing a tighter top underneath is an ultra-flattering combo that flatters all body types — even when you’re bloated! Whether you wear it with sneakers and a long-sleeve or a bandeau and sandals, you’ll be the most fashionable person in the vicinity and beyond.

The solid color is easy to style, especially for day-to-day occasions like grocery shopping, getting brunch with your girlfriends or walking through town. Bonus points if you wear it on vacation! There are 27 different colors to choose from, so you’re bound to find your new favorite year-round outfit!

And it’s not just Us who adore this outfit. More than 17,000 reviewers give this overalls jumpsuit five stars, so that’s saying something! One reviewer calls these the “best damn overalls you’re ever going to buy”, writing “I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE OVERALLS!!!!!!!! I legit want them in every color! I get more compliments on these than anything else I own! So comfortable! Again, I want every color!!”

The only thing to keep in mind with this jumpsuit is that it does shrink in the wash, so go up a size or two! That’ll help you enjoy the loose design without any issues. It happens to be 42% off right now, so if you’re on the fence, we say go for it!

See it: Get the Yesno Loose Bib Overalls Jumpsuit for $27 (originally $46) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other spring jumpsuits on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!