Sandals aren’t the easiest shoes to buy. You have to consider the style, of course, but there are other factors like price, fit and comfort to consider as well. Arguably one of the most important considerations, however, is versatility; if you’re going to buy a pair of shoes, it shouldn’t be a pair that only works for one obscure occasion a few months out on your calendar! We’ve all made the mistake of convincing ourselves we’ll wear something all the time, only to buy it and wear it once at most, so no shame if this resonates with you!

But at this point, it’s about learning from our mistakes and better understanding ourselves. Now that I’ve learned my lesson, I shop with versatility in mind just as much as style. Versatility is a little tricky with sandals as they tend to be seasonal, but I found a pair that can be worn any time of year, for any occasion (besides running) and with nearly any outfit. Yes, it exists and yes, I’ll be trying it!

Get the Carliss Sandal for $79 (originally $99) at Vince Camuto with code HELLOSPRING!

This pair of shoes comes in either shiny leather or soft nubuck varieties, both of which add comfort and a touch of class to your look. And if you’re not familiar with nubuck, it’s a sanded-down leather with a velvety texture, similar to suede but much more durable and better resistant to liquids. The sandal also has a tunit sole and a padded footbed for support.

These shoes have an open round-toe design, a dainty side buckle and a two-inch heel, an ideal height for those who want the style of a heeled sandal without the pain. These are easy to walk in, won’t throw you off balance and won’t cause your feet to ache, a triple threat in the comfort department! Minimalist detailing allows these shoes to enhance any outfit without distracting or — worse — clashing.

If you’re headed to a casual lunch with friends or another laid-back occasion, you can wear these sandals with a pair of jeans, a half-tucked tee and your favorite handbag. These can also be worn with a sundress for a beachy look, a skirt for a classy flair or a pair of dress pants to be professional. As long as your toes are painted, you’re on track to have a level-10 outfit wherever you go!

All of the sandals come in versatile neutral colors, so it’s hard to choose. No matter which one you pick though, there’s really no losing! All of the varieties are 20% off using code HELLOSPRING, so say hello to spring and grab yourself a pair! (In case you’re wondering, I’ll be grabbing the tortilla hue . . . let’s match!)

