Some trends come and go, but by the looks of it, chic suit vest sets are here to stay. A rising fashion fad in recent years, suit vest sets have taken over the scene — and have been spotted on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence. With spring around the corner, now’s the ideal time to put your spin on the style, and we found a sleek option that’s the perfect place to start.

A manifestation of the quiet luxury aesthetic, the Prettygarden Two-Piece Cropped Vest Matching Set whispers effortlessly chic thanks to its high-low fashion vibe. Featuring a suit vest with front button closures, pseudo-pockets and a sleeveless V-neck design, along with cuffed ankle pants and additional pseudo-button pockets, the suit vest inevitably has a toned-up vibe. But mixed with the relaxed cotton fabric, it still boasts a toned-down, casual feel. And though the set serves quiet luxury, it’s modestly priced. In fact, this beauty is now on sale for just $32 on Amazon — both vest and pants included!

Get the Prettygarden Two-Piece Cropped Vest Matching Set (Originally $40) on sale for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

The set is made from 100% cotton, which solidifies it as the ultimate spring-to-summer outfit option. This is because cotton is lightweight, breathable and even easy to wash. Being that the suit set is made from a lightweight fabric, it’s also easy to layer with other pieces in your closet, like an undershirt or jacket.

Because of the set’s versatility, it can be worn for everything from work to a Saturday brunch in the city with friends. Slay your office outfit by teaming this set with heels, a clutch and some minimal hoop earrings. Then, when you want to give the set a more casual feel, style it with sandals, a cute crossbody bag and a glamorous pair of sunglasses. The great thing? It’s an all-in-one situation, so the second you have it, you’re armed with a full outfit that can also be worn mixed and matched with the rest of your wardrobe.

The set comes in so many chic neutral colors like white, beige, black and brown — all of which will help you achieve It-girl status. You can shop it in sizes XS-XXL for just $32 on Amazon now!

