Rock a Suit Vest As a Top Like Kendall Jenner — Under $30

You never know what the next big fashion trend is going to be. Is it going to be a retro accessory coming back, like tattoo chokers or scrunchies? Is it going to be something comfy like joggers or oversized tees? Or will it be something more out of left field, like men’s formalwear as women’s streetwear?

It’s not so big of a stretch when you think of the popularity of boyfriend blazers, but we were still taken aback when we saw photos Kendall Jenner rocking a suit vest as a top — not even over another top. We didn’t expect it, but we loved it right away — and we think it’s time we all get in on this trend!

Get the Design by Olivia Racerback Vest Suit Waistcoat for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Jenner wore hers earlier this year while out in Los Angeles, pairing it with black pants, sandals, sunnies and a colorful bag. Even though the top itself was more of a formal piece, it was an overall very chill, Cali-girl type of look. The blend of aesthetics was perfectly done, as to be expected of the supermodel!

We went searching the internet to find a similar, affordable piece, which meant Amazon was the way to go. We knew this Design by Olivia vest would be the one as soon as we saw it. Like Jenner’s, it has a beige shade, a V-neckline, buttons down the front and faux pockets. We love this one too because it’s specifically made to have a more feminine flattering silhouette. There’s even an adjustable strap at the back so you can tighten or loosen the fit accordingly!

You can wear this vest by itself like Jenner, or you can always use it as a layering piece. Keep things simple with a cami or bandeau bra for a little extra coverage, or button it over a collared shirt for a more classic look. You could also try it over a turtleneck in the winter. Or how about wearing it open over a simple tank or tee for an even more relaxed vibe?

This vest comes in over 20 colors, but many have sizes selling out, so we definitely recommend acting fast, whether you’re into the beige or want a pop like hot pink or yellow. There are a couple with jacquard patterns as well!

