Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The birds are chirping, the sun is shining and it’s starting to heat up — which means spring is here! Now is the time to pull out your favorite flouncy and airy pieces that allow you to stay cool, calm and collected in warmer weather. Whether it’s frilly skirts or decadent dresses, you should start shopping for your spring and summer essentials. Are you looking for a new piece to help you bloom into spring? We found the cutest midi dress that’s ideal for warm weather — and it’s less than $40 at Walmart!

Related: 13 Transitional Dresses That Are Universally Flattering The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We’re officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been beyond up and down as we transition out of winter. Those of Us in New York City were basking in sunny, 60-degree weather one day — and were hit […]

The Free Assembly Women’s Belted Midi Dress is an excellent way to welcome spring thanks to its cute floral print. This dress relies on a 100% cotton fabrication for a durable and breathable option you can wear well into summer! Also, this frock is a fabulous find for those who prefer more coverage due to its long sleeves and midi design.

Get the Free Assembly Women’s Belted Midi Dress for $36 at Walmart!

To style this frock, you can team it with heels and a chic handbag for an easy, elevated look. Of course, you can rock it with strappy sandals and sunglasses for a minimal yet bold approach. The beauty of this dress is that the print does most of the talking for you — so, if you’re a maximalist, you can go bold with accessories or take a more subdued approach. The ensemble works either way! Further, this option comes in two colors and has an XS to XXXL size range.

While reviewing this fun dress, a Walmart reviewer said, “I love the quality of this dress. Don’t wait on this one!” One more reviewer noted, “Nice dress and not too much fabric around the skirt. I don’t often wear midi-belted skirts, but this one looks and feels great. I ordered both the striped and floral. Personally, the floral is prettier, but both are nice for spring.”

If you’re looking for a versatile dress to wear for Easter or any upcoming spring event, this floral-printed midi dress will help you effortlessly shine!

See it: Get the Free Assembly Women’s Belted Midi Dress for $36 at Walmart!

Want to see some other lovely looks available on Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Free Assembly here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!