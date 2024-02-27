Jennifer Lawrence has arrived at Paris Fashion Week, and she means business.

Lawrence, 33, attended the Christian Dior fall/winter 2024-2025 show on Tuesday, February 27, in a sexy but sophisticated suit. The three-piece look featured a gray button-up vest, which she wore as a top, exposing a bit of cleavage. She teamed it with tailored high-waisted pants that were folded upward at the hem and layered with an oversized blazer and a black wool coat.

On her feet, Lawrence opted for pointed-toe black pumps. She accessorized with black sunglasses and the highly-coveted Lady Dior bag. The actress kept her glam simple, opting for minimal makeup and a soft pink lip. She wore her sunny blonde mane in a bouncy blow out parted down the middle.

Lawrence’s presence at the preview comes as no surprise considering she’s been a Dior ambassador since 2012 and wears the brand on and off the red carpet.

At the 2024 Golden Globes in January, Lawrence was the epitome of elegance in a plunging midnight blue gown from the fashion house. The sleeveless design featured a waist-cinching silhouette that fell gracefully on her figure. She teamed the dress with a statement necklace from Tiffany & Co., a sparkly clutch and heels by Aquazzura.

For the Saks x Dior Holiday window unveiling in New York City a few months prior — which coincided with the retailer’s 10-story-tall theatrical light show — Lawrence was timeless in a double-breasted coat atop a white button-up shirt and a pleated black maxi-skirt and heeled scrunch boots.

At the event, Lawrence hilariously laughed off an unexpected wardrobe malfunction when her belt popped off of her jacket in the middle of her welcome speech. “That was so loud!” Lawrence, whose face was bright red, said as the accessory went flying, per a video shared via Instagram by WWD. “My belt just popped off!”

After taking a second to gather herself, Lawrence proceeded with her speech, thanking Dior and Saks for a festive evening. “Thank you to Dior and Saks, I’ve had the honor of being a part of the Dior family for quite some time now and looking around, this feels like the perfect place to celebrate the holidays. This is so exciting,” Lawrence shared before cueing the light show.