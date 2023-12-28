Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Jennifer Lawrence Won 2023 With Her Street Style

By
Jennifer Lawrence Won 2023 in Street Style
7
Jennifer LawrenceGotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has had a big 2023, but perhaps nothing has been bigger than her incredible street style.

Lawrence, 33, has been back in the spotlight with the hilarious comedy No Hard Feelings, which was released in June 2023 to critical acclaim for Lawrence playing a down-on-her-luck woman who accepts a Craigslist posting to date a wealthy family’s son so she can keep her family’s home.

She also produced No Hard Feelings as well as Bread and Roses, a documentary about Afghan women under Taliban rule.

With these projects, Lawrence has returned to the red carpet in some incredible glammed up looks — but where Lawrence has really turned heads is on the New York sidewalks. She’s been seen in Adidas sneakers, baggy trousers, neutral colors and a smattering of cool dad hats while out and about in the city. Whether she was running errands, out with her son Cy or on casual date nights with husband Cooke Maroney, Lawrence has inspired Us to treat our own casual wear as runway worthy.

Batwing Sweater

Deal of the Day

Revamp Your Wardrobe With This Bestselling Sweater — 55% Off View Deal

Scroll to get inspiration from Lawrence’s 2023 street style to go into 2024.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

​Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Feels ‘Guilty’ Every Day as a Mom After Welcoming Son Cy- ‘I Feel Awful’ MEGA913606_001857

Jennifer Lawrence

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!