Jennifer Lawrence has had a big 2023, but perhaps nothing has been bigger than her incredible street style.

Lawrence, 33, has been back in the spotlight with the hilarious comedy No Hard Feelings, which was released in June 2023 to critical acclaim for Lawrence playing a down-on-her-luck woman who accepts a Craigslist posting to date a wealthy family’s son so she can keep her family’s home.

She also produced No Hard Feelings as well as Bread and Roses, a documentary about Afghan women under Taliban rule.

With these projects, Lawrence has returned to the red carpet in some incredible glammed up looks — but where Lawrence has really turned heads is on the New York sidewalks. She’s been seen in Adidas sneakers, baggy trousers, neutral colors and a smattering of cool dad hats while out and about in the city. Whether she was running errands, out with her son Cy or on casual date nights with husband Cooke Maroney, Lawrence has inspired Us to treat our own casual wear as runway worthy.

Scroll to get inspiration from Lawrence’s 2023 street style to go into 2024.