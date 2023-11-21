Jennifer Lawrence gracefully laughed off an unexpected wardrobe malfunction during the Saks x Dior Holiday window unveiling on Monday, November 20.

As Lawrence, 33, introduced Dior’s Carousel of Dreams — a holiday campaign on display at Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship that coincides with the retailer’s 10-story-tall theatrical light show — her belt popped off of her black double-breasted coat.

“That was so loud!” Lawrence, whose face was bright red, said as the accessory went flying, per a video shared via Instagram by WWD. “My belt just popped off!”

After taking a second to gather herself, Lawrence proceeded with her speech, thanking Dior and Saks for a festive evening. “Thank you to Dior and Saks, I’ve had the honor of being a part of the Dior family for quite some time now and looking around, this feels like the perfect place to celebrate the holidays. This is so exciting,” Lawrence shared before cueing the light show.

Lawrence paired her belt and coat with a white button-up shirt and a pleated black maxi-skirt and heeled scrunch boots. She further accessorized with a silver chain bracelet, sparkly stud earrings and a preppy black leather headband that complemented her bone-straight blonde locks. For glam, Lawrence opted for a smokey eye using Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in #559 Poncho, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks with Dior Rouge Blush in #028 Actrice and a soft pink lip using the Dior Rouge Lipstick in #100 Nude Look Velvet Finish.

In addition to Lawrence, the guest list included Rachel Zegler, Alexandra Daddario, Maya Hawke, Tracee Ellis Ross and more.

Lawrence has served as ambassador since 2012, first appearing in an accessories campaign for the French fashion house in 2013 followed by a beauty campaign promoting Dior Addict Lipstick in 2015.

Monday’s fashion mishap wouldn’t be the first time Lawrence commanded attention while wearing Dior.

In May, she was radiant in a red Dior gown at the premiere of Anatomie d’une Chute during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. As she walked down the event’s crimson steps, photographers caught a glimpse of the actress’ shocking choice of shoes: flip-flops.

Lawrence explained her footwear decision — which broke the festival’s dress code — in a June 8 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I would really like to straighten this out. I was not making a political statement — not that I wouldn’t,” she said. “I had no idea until it came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot. I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big.”