Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Imagine a world in which companies started letting everyone wear their sweatpants to work. If you ask Us, we think productivity rates would skyrocket. I mean, look at the proof. Have you seen how much cleaning you can get done on a Saturday in them? Or how much show-bingeing can get done on a Sunday in them? It’s time we bring that kind of productivity into the workplace.

While the likelihood of companies allowing actual sweatpants in the office is sadly low, we found a pair of pants that reviewers say are “nice enough for work” but still feel like the “comfiest sweatpants.” What makes the Heymoments wide-leg pants a great choice for “business casual wear,” as reviewers say, is their flattering and flowy wide-leg design, tie-knot high waistline and chic fabric — which allows them to pass for a pair of trousers.

Get the Heymoments Wide Leg Tie Knot Lounge Pants with Pockets for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: These Stretchy Pajama Pants Are Stylish Enough for Yoga Class Whether spring, summer, winter or fall, it’s always comfy season. There are a lot of comfy clothes out there, but many of them aren’t… how do we say this… the most fashionable — wearable blankets, we’re looking at you! When looking for loungewear, you want to find something that feels good while making you feel […]

Now to the important part: What actually makes them so comfy? Firstly, their elastic waistline is a major bonus, considering it will never be too tight, no matter how bloated you may be or how big of a lunch you have. The same goes for their wide-leg design, as they will never be too compressive on the legs. Last, but certainly not least, is their lightweight and airy polyester fabric that shoppers say has a “soft and silky feeling.”

These pants quickly became a shopper favorite and now boast the coveted Amazon “bestseller” badge next to their name. They have racked up over 1,300 five-star reviews, with thousands of fans praising the pants.

One of those shoppers went as far as to say these pants are the “holy grail of work pants,” for not only looking professional and being able to accent their wardrobe, but also because they’re “comfy, stretchy and have pockets.”

“I am able to go from work to PT three times a week in these and I get compliments every time I wear them,” they said. “If you’re a loungewear girlie like myself, treat yourself to these pants, or if your workplace doesn’t allow jeans or tight fitting pants, get them!”

Related: These Ultra-Soft Shaping Pants Are Ranked Spanx’s Most Flattering Anytime the terms “number one,” “most” or “bestselling” are attached to something, it becomes instantly more alluring. Whether it’s a new TV show, an ice cream flavor, a book or a pair of pants, our ears perk up at the sound and our curiosity grows. Even more intriguing is when something from a top brand […]

If you end up loving these pants, rest assured you can find them in plenty of other colors to mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe as they come in 29 shades. Whether you’re someone who prefers neutrals like ivory or khaki or a hue like pink or yellow, there’s certainly a pair for you. Plus, at just $30 on Amazon, it’ll be easy to stock up on a few!

See it: Heymoments Wide Leg Tie Knot Lounge Pants with Pockets for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? See more wide leg pants here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!