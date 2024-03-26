Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anytime the terms “number one,” “most” or “bestselling” are attached to something, it becomes instantly more alluring. Whether it’s a new TV show, an ice cream flavor, a book or a pair of pants, our ears perk up at the sound and our curiosity grows. Even more intriguing is when something from a top brand known for its quality ranks first — it must be, quite literally, the best of the best. The icing on the cake? Thousands of reviews to back it up.

Well, folks, we found bestselling pants that have been coined Spanx’s “most flattering pants” by the brand itself. In true Spanx fashion, these pants are designed to flatter your body in all possible ways while simultaneously maximizing comfort. Intrigued? Us too! Let’s talk about them!

These ultra-soft, wide-leg pants are made of cotton, rayon, polyester and elastane, so it makes sense that they have four-way stretch. The fabric also smooths lumps and bumps on the legs for an overall airbrushed look. These pants don’t have zippers or a button, so you won’t have to worry about them digging into your midsection — phew! Simply pull them on, do a little shimmy and you’re good to go.

And since the pants hit at your natural waist and have hidden core-shaping technology, you don’t have to worry about getting a muffin top, either. What makes these pants so flattering is the combination of core shaping and the design itself; having a loose-fitting, wide-leg style and flared ankles visually slims the legs, ideal for those wanting sleek, long-looking legs.

The high-wide placement of the back pockets is also intentional, functioning to visually lift your booty just enough without having the pockets too high. This gives the illusion of a naturally rounder behind that you can feel confident about! A slimming leg and core design also gives your booty a pop.

You can get these pants in white, bone, smoke or wild rose, but note that the white and bone varieties look more like dress pants while the smoke and wild rose ones have the style of jeans. You can wear the white and bone pants for nice and casual occasions alike, making them an ultra-versatile pick. Whether you need a new pair to wear with a blouse and flats for work or to wear with a tee and sneakers, you’re covered with these neutrally-colored pants. And it doesn’t matter how tall you are — these pants come in different inseam lengths ranging from petite to tall.

So get ready to strut in style and comfort. Your new favorite pants are just a click away!

