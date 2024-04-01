Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What can’t Beyonce rock? Whether she’s strolling the streets in jeans and a blouse or singing onstage in a reflective dress, it’s a given: Bey will slay. This weekend, the queen herself posted a pic wearing a chocolate-colored Western-themed outfit and let Us tell you — she slayed per usual.

The dress is made of a shiny, latex-like material that tightly hugs her body, showing off her figure and yielding a lustrous one-of-a-kind look…well, maybe two-of-a-kind — we found a lookalike dress that’s just as shiny and flattering, but is made of a comfy fabric with a little more stretch. You won’t feel constrained or suffocated while you turn heads, so you can strut comfortably and confidently!

This dress is made of a soft, skin-friendly satin material that you just might want to sleep in. It has adjustable cross-back spaghetti straps and a ruffled cowl neckline, highlighting your collarbone for a dainty look. Plus, the dress has a loose bodycon fit, a side slit and a midi length to flatter your midsection and lengthen the legs. You’ll feel like a million bucks in this thing!

Another benefit of satin material is the cooling effect — you’ll be able to wear this dress all summer long, even on humid July days! But if you’d rather wear it this spring when chilly temps are to be expected, simply add a cardigan or jean jacket for warmth (and style). If you can’t already tell, the design is ultra-versatile!

Whether you’re headed to a wedding, out to dinner with your significant other, to the office or even to an outdoor barbeque, you’ll be appropriately dressed. When paired with heels and sparkly jewelry, this outfit has an elegant flair, perfect for fancy occasions. If you’d rather go more casual, try wearing it with sandals, a jean jacket and a shoulder bag — this makes for the perfect vacation outfit!

And if you really want to look like Beyonce (who doesn’t?), you can add a belt around the middle, brown opera gloves and a cowgirl hat. You’ll look like a Wild West princess! And if you love the dress but aren’t a fan of brown, you can get this dress in pink, purple, green or black, too!

Get the Prettygarden Satin Sleeveless Dress for $20 on Amazon!

