Unleash Your Inner Cowboy Carter With These Powerful Boots

Can’t stop listening to Beyonce’s new album Cowboy Carter? Neither can we. And it’s got us deep in our country feels. If you’re looking to channel your inner cowgirl, there’s no better way to do so than by donning a chic pair of cowboy boots, naturally.

If you’re looking for a pair that won’t set you back a couple hundred dollars, but will still hold up enough to wear regularly, you’re going to want to mosey on over to Walmart, where you can find a great-looking pair for less than $50! Yep, you read that correctly! You can giddy on up with a pair of boots perfect for your cowgirl era over there right now.

Get the The Pioneer Woman Eagle-Stitched Western Boots for just $48 at Walmart!

You can get The Pioneer Woman Eagle-Stitched Western Boots and strut your stuff day and night, whether you’re going to see Queen B eventually at her next tour stop or not. Their cream color goes with just about everything, and they have a 2-inch stacked heel, so you’ll feel large and in charge. They have an eagle emblazoned on each shoe, and a lightly padded sock inside for additional comfort. That means you can stay comfy while wearing them without having to worry about blisters.

These are versatile boots, and you don’t have to feel like you can only wear them for special events. Bust them out any time you want to feel special and powerful, or when you’re ready to let your country roots shine!

Channel your inner Queen B with these boots, and save plenty of cash while you do it! Just hurry, because they’ll more than likely sell out at this price.