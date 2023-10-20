Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Shop With Us, we’re a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n roll. Basically, we like to switch up our style depending on our mood. One day, we might rock a flowy dress and the next we’re in sweatpants and sneakers. Gotta keep everyone on their toes! But this year, our inner cowgirl is coming out. Cowboy boots are the must-have shoe of the season! Trust Us, all the cool girls are rocking this trend. And we just found the perfect Western boots on sale for almost half off at Amazon!

Say howdy to your new favorite footwear for fall! These Dream Pairs knee-high cowboy boots are basically just a snazzy version of a classic tall black boot. Featuring a pointed toe and subtle embroidered details, these stylish shoes will elevate any outfit — literally.

Read on to score these budget-friendly cowboy boots!

Get the Dream Pairs Women’s Cowboy Boots for just $37 (originally $68) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Dream Pairs Cowboy Boots are made for walkin’! One customer even called these boots “crazy comfortable!” Designed with padded lining and a cushioned insole, these shoes are soft and supportive for all-day comfort. Unlike similar styles, these cowboy boots won’t leave your feet with blisters! The 2.8-inch heel will give you a little lift and elongate your legs. And there’s even a side zipper for easy on-off access.

Choose from black (classic), white (chic), brown (trendy) or red (bold). As for styling, we suggest teaming these comfy cowboy boots with any type of dress or skirt — mini or maxi denim skirt with a slit, midi sweater dress, etc. You can also pair these Dream Pairs shoes with slim-fit jeans (skinny or straight-leg) and a sweater.

“These boots are adorable!” one shopper gushed. “And so comfortable. I love that they have a cowgirl flare, but not too much. They’re so versatile and beautiful.” Another reviewer agreed, raving, “Amazing boots! I got so many compliments. Very comfy, too! Great calf room.”

Some cowboy boots feel a little costume-y, but this pair could easily pass as a statement-making shoe from a designer brand. Keep up with the Western trend in this fashion-forward footwear, on sale at Amazon for 46% off!

