Everyone needs a pair of go-to cowboy boots. They’re fun, comfortable, and they can go with just about everything. They come in a wide variety of colors and prints, and you can choose to buy some with fringe, glitter, or other embellishments. And you never know when you’ll happen upon a really interesting pair.

There’s one particularly exciting pair that just hit Walmart, and it’s part of the store’s No Boundaries label. If you love the country cowboy look and star-spangled goodness, you’re going to fall in love with these. They’re definitely going to be a bit flashy for some, but for those who appreciate them, they’re going to be just the thing some folks need for a very cool way to accessorize.

You won’t have to pay very much for these boots, either. If you want to snap a pair of your own up, you’ll have to head over to Walmart!

Get the No Boundaries Cowboy Boots for just $30 at Amazon!

The No Boundaries Cowboy Boots are boots that make a statement. They’re light blue and completely covered with stars, making you something of a walking flag and evoking the feeling of denim, cowboy hats, and freedom. Or something like that. Most importantly, they’re incredibly comfortable, with a memory foam insole and and soft lining to help you feel better about wearing them for longer periods of time (and turning heads, natch.)

You don’t see statement boots like these very often. And if you do, they’re being sold for a premium, of course. The best thing about these boots? They’re only $30! They just debuted on Walmart’s storefront and in-store, and they’re less than the price of a fancy dinner out. Hard to believe, but it’s true!

Since these boots are so new, they’re plentiful with tons available. You can even opt for a plain white pair of boots instead of the flash star-spangled option, but we’d always suggest going for the one that’s going to turn more heads.

Either way, be sure to get in on this trend and see how many envious looks you can drum up when wearing these boots out. You may very well lose count.

