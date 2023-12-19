Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You don’t have to ride a horse to wear cowboy boots. You don’t even have to be a “cow”-whatever to pull on a pair and strut your stuff. All you need is the drive to look good and be yourself. And if you want to add a little Western flair to what you rock on a regular basis, you can’t go wrong with accessories that blend the spacey aesthetic with what folks expect from a “traditional” cowboy.

It’s the “space cowboy” look, which blends a little bit of country with psychedelia. Think Beyoncé’s Renaissance album cover art, mixed with a bit of Lil Nas X’s out-there “Old Town Road” style. Make it yours and enter your space cowgirl era!

If you’re ready to give your own personal style a bit of oomph, I’ve got the perfect thing for you, and you can get them for a super low price at Walmart right now!

Get the Roper Riley Metallic Boots for just $75 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Roper Riley Metallic Boots are the trippiest pair of cowboy kickers with a fun, must-have metallic sheen. They’re silver with a hint of rainbow magic seen throughout the body of the shoe, and a snip toe with tall, rustic silhouette. They even have a bit of a heel on them if you need to add some height to your look.

The classic western embroidery makes for a great-looking set of boots, but they’re more than just their looks. They’re comfortable, too! Thanks to their padded cushioned insole and flexible sole, these boots truly are made for walkin’. You’ll find that out after you wear them for the first time and then choose them first when you go out on a night out past when the cows come home.

Believe it or not, these luxe cowboy boots aren’t going to rob you blind, either. You can snag them for just $75, which is a steal considering how absolutely amazing they are. These cosmic boots will have you in your cowgirl era in no time, and if you’d like, you can wear them through the end of winter, too.

Wondering what to pair these boots with? They’d look darling with a plain black legging and a fun tunic, or you could even pair them with the right skinny jeans for the right circumstances. You’re going to want to have to think “extra” if you’re wearing them, so keep your outfit overall a bit basic.

But be sure to act quickly if you want to get a pair of these metallic boots before they’re gone. It looks like they’re going fast, so snap them up before they’re history. All the best pieces are gone too soon, after all!

