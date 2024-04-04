Your account
Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Rodeo-Ready Style as She Praises Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’: ‘Been Waiting’

By
Salma Hayek Praises Beyonces Western Style With a Cowgirl Look of Her Own
Courtesy of Salma Hayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek is reviving her cowgirl era — thanks to Beyoncé.

Hayek, 57, showed off her western style via Instagram on Wednesday, April 3. She teamed a pair of low-waisted blue jeans with a white Kntry Radio Texas T-shirt — a nod to the fictional station mentioned on Beyoncé’s new country album, Cowboy Carter, which dropped on March 29. Hayek topped her look off with a black cowgirl hat and aviator sunglasses.

Elsewhere in the social media carousel, Hayek posted throwback photos of her and Penélope Cruz from their 2006 movie, Bandidas. (The western-themed movie follows the women as they become bank robbers to try and stop a businessman from stealing land from their town.) Hayek, for her part, rocked a gray cowgirl hat, brown corset, holster belt and patterned pants while acting in the film. Her hair was styled in tight curls and she donned soft makeup.

Cruz, now 49, styled a white corset with a button-down top, low-waisted pants and brown hat. She wore her hair in two braids.

Proof That Salma Hayek 55 Looks Off the Charts Sexy in Swimwear 419

Related: Salma Hayek’s Swim Style Is Off the Charts Sexy

“Dear @beyonce, Penélope and I have been waiting 20 YEARS for this album!” she captioned the post. “FINALLY, it was worth it. 🤠#CowboyCarter @penelopecruzoficial.”

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter is the second act of a three-part music project. The album includes 27 country tracks featuring Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Post Malone and more. She released Act I: Renaissance in July 2022.

Salma Hayek Praises Beyonces Western Style With a Cowgirl Look of Her Own
Beyoncé Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ahead of Cowboy Carter’s release, Beyoncé teased the record with a number of rodeo-ready ensembles. At the 2024 Grammys in March, she donned a white Seston cowgirl hat, a studded Louis Vuitton jacket and silver Cartier rings.

She also leaned into the aesthetic at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1. At the show, she donned a sleek leather jacket and pants by Versace, equipped with gold studs and two belts. She teamed the set with a matching hat, black sunglasses and sparkly earrings.

That night, she accepted the Innovator Award. “Being an innovator often means being criticized, which will often test your mental strength,” she said in her speech. “My hope is that we are more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions.”

