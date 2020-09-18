Salma Hayek looks off the charts in all kinds of sexy swimsuits — and we gathered the pics to prove it.

The 53-year-old actress loves being near the water, which means she knows what’s what when it comes to swimwear. From sexy one-pieces to beautifully bright bikinis, the Frida star likes to change things up and keeps her swim style interesting.

One of our favorites is a glam animal print number that accentuated her curves thanks to the side cutouts. She tied together the whole look with large cat-eye sunglasses. “Dressing for freezing London makes me crave some beach glam 🏖 este frío de Londres hace que se me antoje otra vez la playa,” she wrote alongside the snap, hashtagging #pinup and #beach. With her curvy figure and fabulous attitude, she definitely does look like she could be on a 1950’s pinup poster!

When celebrating her upcoming 53rd birthday, the Mexican native struck a pose in a bold teal bikini while delivering a perfect touch of sass. “Yes, tomorrow I’m 53,” she captioned the pic. “So!?” Just when we thought we couldn’t love her anymore, she goes and posts some thing as epic as this.

From sassy birthday snaps to stunning zen moments, keep scrolling to check out her hottest swim looks of all time. We promise, you won’t be disappointed.

