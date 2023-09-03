Salma Hayek Pinault celebrated her 57th birthday while showing off her curves in a red bikini.

“I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! 🎂,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday September 2 alongside several photos of herself on the beach and in the ocean while wearing a red bikini with a white chain link detail. “My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!! 🎉.”

The swimsuit is the Despi Cotton Chain bikini in Fraise, which retails for $163. The two-piece, part of their 2023 collection, was handmade in Brazil. She topped off the look with silver sunglasses and a straw hat.

Several of Hayek Pinault’s famous pals commented on her photos with birthday wishes. “Goals! Happy birthday!! ❤️,” Bella Thorne wrote.

Related: Salma Hayek Loves to Go Makeup-Free! See Her Best Bare-Faced Selfies Over the Ye... Salma Hayek is no stranger to ditching the cosmetics to post a bare-faced selfie on the ‘gram. In fact, the famed Hollywood actress is big into sharing makeup and filter-free selfies for her 15 million followers. To prove it, Us Weekly’s Stylish did some research to compile her best natural looks over the years! The […]

Viola Davis added, “Happiest of birthdays.”

“Happy birthday gorgeous,” Priyanka Chopra chimed in.

Hayek Pinault’s birthday photos are the latest in a long string of summer beach photos. Leading up to her birthday, she shared several photos from Mexico that showed her soaking up the sun and frolicking in the sand, clearly enjoying the last days of summer.

She also celebrated National Bikini Day on July 5 with a photo of herself standing in a pool while donning swimwear. “Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While Hayek Pinault confidently poses in bikinis on social media, she also is embracing signs of age. The actress showed off her gray roots in a July 27 photo. “Here is a tip to cover your white hair without dyeing it … don’t wear your glasses 👓 on your hair!!! 😜😹. Bring on the wisdom🦉,” she joked.

The Eternals star previously opened up about aging in a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. “You can kick ass at any age,” Hayek Pinault said. “You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We’re not just here to make babies, we’re not just here to baby the man. We’re not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it’s almost like expiration date for the eggs means an expiration date for you as a woman. It’s a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries.”