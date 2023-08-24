Drinking coffee has never looked so good — thanks to Salma Hayek.

The 56-year-old actress gave Us a glimpse at her very glamorous morning routine via Instagram on Wednesday, August 23. “Who likes coffee?” Hayek captioned the snap, which showed her holding the beverage while wearing a plunging black one-piece and a pair of glossy platform heels. She teamed the swimsuit, which featured waist-cinching ruching, with a wide-brimmed hat and squared sunglasses.

Hayek has proven herself as the queen of summer fashion with her slew of bikini snaps over the last several weeks.

On Sunday, August 20, she looked as happy as ever while sipping a cocktail in a turquoise Gucci swimsuit. “Margaritas taste better in Mexico,” she captioned the social media post. One day prior, Hayek showed off her beach style — and her fit figure — in a sheer cover-up atop a purple bikini.

Hayek’s standout swimsuit shots previously came in July when she commemorated National Bikini Day, of course. For the holiday, the Mexico native posed in a multicolored patterned set. “Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too,” she wrote last month.

She shared more moments in the look a few days later as she celebrated reaching 25 million followers on Instagram.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers!” Hayek wrote alongside a video that showed her splashing around an indoor pool, which she called a “bikini workout.”

“Thank you sooo too much to every single one of you,” she continued. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini workout for you all. I hate exercising, but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support.”

Busting a move in a bikini isn’t the only way Hayek maintains her youthful glow.

In a July 19 episode of Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, Hayek said she doesn’t use botox, but instead relies on frequent meditation.

“Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun,” Hayek told Ripa, 52.

Hayek continued: “It’s actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside you, different feelings and sensations.”

Her practice is aided by the use of frequency machines. “Sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh, my God. Again, you look 20,’” she said.