Salma Hayek’s secret to achieving a youthful glow involves focusing on the mind.

The 56-year-old actress explained on the Wednesday, July 19, episode of Kelly Ripa’s “Lets Talk Off Camera” podcast that she doesn’t use botox, but instead relies on frequent meditation.

“Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun,” Hayek told Ripa, 52.

Hayek continued: “It’s actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside you, different feelings and sensations.”

Her practice is aided by the use of frequency machines. “Sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh, my God. Again, you look 20,’” she said said.

Hayek went on to share that when she doesn’t meditate, “everything stars to drop” on her face and body.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hayek gave Ripa tips on how she hides gray hairs and convinces fans — and even her husband, François-Henri Pinault — into thinking she always looks good.

“The trick is to put up really glamorous photos [via Instagram],” she explained, adding that sharing makeup–free snaps prompts excitement from her followers.

Hayek proved her method works via Instagram last month. She shared a fresh-faced selfie with the caption, “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning.”

Fans and celebs alike were quick to praise Hayek in the comments section of her striking upload. “Beautiful!” Cindy Crawford penned, while Olivia Wilde added fire and heart emojis. One of Hayek’s followers even thanked her for posting her natural look.

As for her husband, Hayek told Ripa, “I look like s—t every day in the house, and this way when we go out, he’s like, ‘Wow!’ [I do this] because if he gets used to those standards inside of the house, there’s nowhere to go.”

Hayek previously gushed about Pinault, 61, in February 2021 during an episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “In pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He’s made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way,” she said.

Hayek also addressed rumors she married Pinault for money. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, bitch. Think what you want. Fifteen years together.’ And we are strong in love, and I don’t even get offended.”

Hayek and Pinault tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2009. They share daughter Valentina, 15.