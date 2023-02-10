Opposites attract! Salma Hayek and husband François-Henry Pinault may seem like an unusual pair — but the couple have proven that they’re meant to be.

The two reportedly met sometime in 2006. While the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress has remained tight-lipped about how she came to know the Kering CEO, she has teased that their first encounter was a whirlwind.

“It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine,” she told Town & Country in 2019. “I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting.”

In March 2007, the pair announced their engagement and that they were expecting their first child together. Six months after sharing their happy news, Hayek gave birth to their daughter Valentina. Pinault, for his part, was already the father of son François and daughter Mathilde whom he shares with his first wife Dorothée Lepère. The French businessman also shares son August with model Linda Evangelista whom he dated prior to Hayek.

After settling in as parents, the Groupe Artémis president and House of Gucci star tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2009 in Paris. Hayek later revealed she was afraid to walk down the aisle and was dragged to the courthouse by her family.

“It was like an intervention. I don’t think I ever told this story,” she said to Glamour in February 2023. “They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.”

Hayek admitted she was “nervous” and felt like she had “no choice” but to go through with the legal ceremony but felt better after going through it all afterward. While the Puss in Boots: Last Wish star had her fears about getting married, she came around in the end. Two months after their February nuptials, the couple tied the knot again in a star-studded event in Italy with all their friends and extended family members there for the special occasion.

In April 2020, the Academy Award nominee penned a touching post for her husband as they celebrated their 14th anniversary.

“Today 14 years ago I met my soul mate,” she captioned a slideshow of red carpet photos of the duo. “After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows. Happy anniversary Mi Amor.”

Nearly one year later, Hayek appeared on an episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast and got candid about the perception of her relationship with the entrepreneur.

“In pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He’s made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way,” she said in February 2021. “When I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage. She married him for the money.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, bitch. Think what you want. Fifteen years together.’ And we are strong in love, and I don’t even get offended.”

