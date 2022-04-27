Like mother, like daughter! Salma Hayek, 55, and her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 14, have unveiled a joint magazine cover with Vogue México — and the duo looks like twins.

This marks Salma and the rarely seen Valentina’s first time posing for a magazine cover together — and the teen’s Vogue debut.

“What a great early Mother’s Day present,” the Frida star wrote in an Instagram post on April 26. “Loving these beautiful photos by @nicobustos and this special moment with my Valentina.”

On the cover, both mother and daughter embrace minimalist glam by celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, who also has an eponymous brand.

Per the pro, Valentina wore products from the Lisa Eldridge line, including Gloss Embrace in Glow Lightly ($25), Seamless Skin Foundation No.9 ($61) and Elevated Glow in Crystal Nebula ($38). Mom skipped foundation but wore the same highlighter as her daughter, plus Gloss Embrace in Petal ($25).

The two also sat for a joint interview with the magazine, giving fans insight into their relationship — which sounds like that of sisters.

“In this house we fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet,” says Hayek. “Since she was little she never let me choose her clothes, and I always liked that.”

Despite the fact that her mom’s closet is loaded with designer labels including Gucci and Bottega Veneta, Valentina doesn’t really care for sporting big-name brands.

“The truth is that when it comes to clothes, I love hers, but in general I always wear what I like, I hardly notice the brand,” she says. “In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces.”

But Valentina helps out mom, too. A burgeoning expert in the makeup department, she’s no stranger to giving Salma advice.

“She’s very good with makeup,” says Salma. “I’m good at makeup, but now she teaches me.”

The young girl’s philosophy? “’I love makeup, I have a lot of it, but I don’t do it to be very pretty or because I want to remove imperfections,” she explains, adding that she will occasionally use some concealer to touch up dark circles.

She also likes to experiment in “lots of colors.”

Salma and husband François-Henri Pinault welcomed Valentina in 2007. It was then that she briefly abandoned her acting career to be a mom.

“It was about 3 years after I had Valentina that I began to act little by little and began to travel, but when she was 7 years old she sought to have her own rhythm and her own space,” she said.

Flash to present day and Valentina is ready to follow in mom’s footsteps. “I would like to be an actress and then a director,” she said. “That’s what makes sense in my head.”