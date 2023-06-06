Gray hair goddess! Salma Hayek debuted her “white hairs and wrinkles” in a makeup-free photo.

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star, 56, took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 6, to show off her fabulous features. Hayek peered into the camera in the close-up, rocking a fresh face, natural salt-and-peppered stands and subtle forehead crinkle. “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” the Frida actress captioned the post.

Fans and celebs alike were quick to praise the From Dusk Till Dawn actress in the comments section of her striking upload. “Beautiful!” Cindy Crawford penned, while Olivia Wilde added fire and heart emojis. One of Hayek’s followers thanked the Grown Ups star for posting her natural look.

“Thank you for sharing! It helps all of [us] to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age ❤️,”the Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “Are u kidding? You’re perfect!!!”

In an interview with Glamour earlier this year, opened up about how “beautiful” aging can be.

“I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone,” she told the magazine in February, referring to her husband, François Henri Pinault.

Hayek added: “I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it’s unfair.” The Wild Wild West star continued, “If I had said instead to myself, ‘Don’t worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,’ I would have been devastated: ‘Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?’ But it’ll happen.”

Three months after the Eternal star gushed about aging alongside her 61-year-old husband, — with whom she shares daughter Valentina, 15 — she stepped out with the French businessman at the Kering Women in Motion Awards at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May.

Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the Hitman’s Bodyguard actress looked flawless in a Balenciaga gown. The black sequin-embellished number featured a plunging neckline finished with ruffle details, a velvet belt, shoulder pads and floor-length skirt.

For glam, the brunette beauty sported a matte face, smokey eyeshadow, dramatic winged liner, long lashes, feathered brows, rosy cheeks and peachy lips. She teamed the ensemble with her dark brown tresses twisted in a half-up style, black clutch, silver rings and emerald and diamond earrings. Pinault, for his part, donned a classy black tuxedo.