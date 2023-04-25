Beauty and the sea! Salma Hayek showed off her impressive figure during a sunset swim.

The 56-year-old actress looked ageless as she donned a bright yellow bikini in snaps shared via Instagram on Monday, April 24. In the carousel, which also included a video, Hayek is seen emerging from the clear blue water. The Grown Ups star looked as fit as ever as she posed in the two-piece, which featured a push-up top and high-waisted bottoms.

“Every time I need to feel renewed, I jump into the ocean,” the Mexico native captioned the social media post, prompting praise from her famous friends and Instagram followers.

“This is not fairrrrr,” one fan wrote in the comments section as Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba and singer Snoh Aalegra all added several fire emojis.

This wouldn’t be the first time in recent months that Hayek flaunted her figure. At the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 12. She sparkled onto the red carpet in a custom red gown by Gucci. The fiery number clung to her curves and featured a daring cutout at her cleavage. Hayek complemented the number with warm glam that included crimson eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a deep pink lip. She wore her signature brunette tresses in loose crimps.

After the awards show, Hayek posted a relatable video via Instagram that showed her eating a sandwich with her dress unzipped at the back. “Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first,” the Desperado actress wrote in the caption. “Even her back is perfect,” one fan wrote underneath the post.

Hayek opened up about her confidence and how it has changed as she’s gotten older in February 8 interview with Glamour. “[Aging] is beautiful,” she told the publication before referencing her husband, François-Henri Pinault. “I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re in love anymore; I’m in love.”

She continued: “I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone … Hell, I’m still going. Shocker. I’m still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways; I’m still here.”

The Frida star went on to share advice for women who worry about the changes aging can bring. “The part that I really feel a lot of women will have in common with her is this thing happens when you come to a certain age. It’s like, ‘Is this it for me? Have I accomplished all my potential?’ I think this is a common conflict. And it happens in your 20s, it happens in your 30s, it happens in your 40s,” she added.