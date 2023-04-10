She’s all that! Gabrielle Union showed off her seriously fit physique while soaking up the sun in Miami.

The Bring It On star, 50, rocked a tiny yellow bikini as she took a dip in the ocean on Friday, April 7. Union styled the two-piece, which featured super cheeky bottoms, with a gold pendant necklace and black sunglasses. The Being Mary Jane alum wore her hair in distressed box braids.

In addition to showing off her figure, Union packed on the PDA with her husband, Dwyane Wade. The lovebirds, who tied the knot in August 2014, looked as happy as ever as they locked lips while in the clear blue water. Wade, 41, for his part, donned white swim trunks and a black baseball cap.

Union and Wade traveled to Miami to celebrate Udonis Haslem’s final game with the Miami Heat on Sunday, April 9. (Wade retired from the NBA after 16 seasons in 2019. He ended his career with the Miami Heat after also playing for the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers.)

“It’s a Miami Easter,” Union captioned an Instagram carousel shared on Sunday. “Congratulations on an amazing career and being an incredible Godfather to @KaaviaJames. #FamilyOverEverything,” she added.

The slideshow included snaps of Union, Wade and their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia sitting courtside. For the outing, Union looked timeless in a black jumper as Wade played it cool in a Valentino two-piece. Kaavia, for her part, rocked bunny ears in honor of the Sunday holiday.

In addition to Kaavia, the former athlete shares daughter Zaya, 15, and son Zaire, 21, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He is also dad to son Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer.

Last month, Zaya and Union owned the red carpet at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. The stylish pair attended the soirée together in Los Angeles on March 30, in designer garbs. Union was a must-see in a crystal-covered gown by Moschino. The floor-length number featured green, purple, orange, pink and black jewels throughout and was equipped with a halter neckline. The dress was completed with a cap construction, giving the ensemble a 1950s feel.

The Nebraska native complemented the look with smoky eye makeup, dramatic lashes and a glossy lip. She opted for minimal jewelry, letting her outfit stand out.

Zaya, for her part, wore a satin black jacket by Miu Miu paired with coordinating shorts. The young fashionista accessorized with a white handbag from the fashion house and wore knee-high sandal heels. Zaya’s decision to sport the label comes after she made her runway debut in Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

Keep scrolling to see Union and Wade frolicking on the beach in Miami: