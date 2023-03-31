GLAAD Media Awards 2023 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore

The stars shined bright like diamonds at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. Christina Aguilera, Gabrielle Union, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more of Hollywood’s biggest names dressed to impress at the red carpet soirée.

The annual celebration, which recognizes and honors outstanding representation of the LGBTQ+ community, was hosted by comedian Margaret Cho in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 30.

Aguilera, 42, was a must-see in a plunging black gown by Luis De Javier. The floor-length garb featured cutout sleeves and a cascading train. The “Candyman” singer complemented the number with diamond necklaces and dangling earrings from Cicada Jewelry. For glam, she rocked dramatic winged eyeliner and a plum lip. Aguilera wore her platinum blonde tresses straight down her shoulders.

During the ceremony, the New York native received the Advocate of Change Award for her years-long allyship with the LBGTQ+ community. The accolade has previously been awarded to Madonna.

Other honorees included rapper Bad Bunny, who took home the Vanguard Award and Jeremy Pope, who received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Pope, 30, delivered drama in a velvet suit that featured contrasting pink silk paneling on the jacket. The look was finished with flared pants.

Union, 50, also stood out at the event. The Being Mary Jane alum channeled the 1950s in a colorful Moschino frock. The crystal-covered garment featured a halter neckline and was finished with an attached cap that covered Union’s mane. The Bring It On star teamed the fashion statement with rosy cheeks, a glossy lip and a smokey eye.

On the red carpet, Union walked hand in hand with her stepdaughter, Zaya Wade. The 15-year-old looked chic in a button-up design by Miu Miu and knee-high sandal heels. Zaya accessorized with a white handbag.

Union’s appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards comes after she and her husband, Dwyane Wade, were honored with the President’s Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25 — one day following Zaya’s legal name and gender change. (She publicly came out as transgender in 2020.)

In his acceptance speech, the former NBA athlete praised his daughter’s courage. “Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do was get it right,” the Chicago native said. “I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you have taken on the public scrutiny. And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of the house every morning as yourself. I admire how you handle the ignorance in our world … that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement.”

