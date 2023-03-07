Zaya Wade Makes Her Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week: ‘She’s Arrived’

One to watch! Zaya Wade proved she’s a rising force in fashion as she made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week.

The 15-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade walked in Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2023 show on Tuesday, March 7, owning the runway like a pro. Zaya looked fierce on the catwalk, showing off an earthy green sweater dress by the fashion house. The look was paired with a coordinating cardigan and shiny brown heels. The little fashionista wore her box braids in a low bun and carried a coffee-colored clutch. Her look was topped off with soft glam.

Zaya’s famous dad and her stepmom, Gabrielle Union, jetted to the City of Love to celebrate their kid’s modeling moment. The retired NBA star shared a video of the show via Instagram on Tuesday, captioning the social media post, “She’s arrived.”

In the clip, Dwyane, 41, and Union, 50, are seen sitting front row in all-black ensembles as they basked in Zaya’s fabulousness. The proud parents couldn’t help but smile as Zaya walked past them with Dwyane eventually pulling out his phone to record. After the presentation, the family was seen sharing a warm embrace.

Zaya’s runway appearance comes after she commanded attention at Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2023 show as guest in October 2022. She channeled Clueless at the event in the cutest plaid mini skirt that she belted at the waist. Zaya paired the trendy bottoms with a cropped denim jacket that was adorned with Miu Miu’s logo in bedazzled letters.

She also wore her hair in a sleek bob that drew attention to her stunning makeup. Zaya was a radiant sight, sporting rosy cheeks, a studded eye and glossy lips. “The inspiration for Zaya’s glam was playfulness,” makeup artist Esther Edeme told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Her outfit for Miu Miu was very Clueless vibes, so I wanted to play on that. I knew I wanted to do something with gems.”

In addition to solidifying her place as fashion’s next It Girl, Zaya has inspired many with her courage and fearlessness.

Dwyane and Union were honored with the President’s Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25 for their activism on LGBTQ+ issues. In their acceptance speech, the couple praised Zaya, who publicly came out as transgender in 2020. The teen was granted a legal name and gender change on February 24.

“We stand up here today as two people who have worked tirelessly to have resources and access,” Dwyane told the crowd while accepting the award, which recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service. “As two people willing to use our microphones for what we believe and what other families are going through. I’m intentional when I use my platform. I recognize what I have been given, and it is my job to uplift the voices of others and share my access and resources.”

The former athlete then directed his words to Zaya, whom he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. “Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do was get it right,” the Chicago native said. “I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you have taken on the public scrutiny. And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of the house every morning as yourself. I admire how you handle the ignorance in our world … that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement.”

Dwyane also shares sons Zaire, 21, with Funches and Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer. He welcomed daughter Kaavia via surrogate with Union in 2018.