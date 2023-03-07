Her time to shine! Avril Lavigne owned Paris Fashion Week with a handful of can’t-miss appearances.

The “Complicated” singer, 38, jetted to the City of Love to bask in the hottest fall/winter 2023 trends, sitting front row at nearly every show.

Lavigne kicked off the stylish celebration by attending the Courrèges preview on Wednesday, March 1. The “Girlfriend” artist looked edgy at the soirée in a gray wool coat, an oversized T-shirt and leather boots. She donned heavy eye makeup and wore her hair in a distressed but chic combover.

The following day, Lavigne brought her signature goth glam aesthetic to the Christian Louboutin presentation. She looked cool in a leather blazer with combat boots that featured red laces. Accessorizing with metallic chains, the Grammy nominee had her mane styled in loose waves.

Lavigne switched up her style for the Elie Saab show on Saturday, March 4, looking fierce in an embroidered leather dress and a pair of black pumps. She wore her hair straight for the event and took photos with Ciara as the two waited for the soirée to start.

At the Lanvin preview on Sunday, March 5, the “Bite Me” artist debuted a spooky hair change, adding black highlights to her blonde mane. The makeover paired nicely with Lavigne’s double-breasted coat and winged eyeliner.

One day later, she ditched the darkened strands for the Stella McCartney presentation. Before heading inside the venue, the Canada native posed for photographers, showing off her floor-length fur coat. Underneath the outerwear piece, Lavigne rocked a graphic T-shirt and star-adorned cowboy boots.

The I’m With You” singer also made an appearance at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party on Monday, March 6. She turned heads in a Vetements hoodie and over-the-knee boots and was spotted cozying up to Tyga.

The rapper, 33, and the punk star were photographed holding hands and kissing at the bash, sparking relationship rumors. Tyga, for his part, donned a matching grey set with a black T-shirt. He accessorized the look with a cross necklace and sunglasses. (Lavigne was previously seen out to dinner with Tyga in Los Angeles in February. The artists were spotted together again while arriving at a party held by Leonardo DiCaprio in Paris on Wednesday.)

The suspected romance comes just two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed Lavigne’s split from Mod Sun. The pair were together for over two years before calling off their engagement, with a source telling Us that the duo were “estranged for months” before officially pulling the plug on their relationship.

