It Girl! Hunter Schafer is expanding her fashion resume.

The Euphoria star, 24, has been named the face of Mugler’s newest fragrance, Angel Elixir. The fashion house praised Schafer as a “modern symbol of femininity” in a Wednesday, February 15, press release to Us Weekly, adding, “Schafer’s strength, modern image and sharp vision of the world she inhabits make her a star to watch.”

Mugler continued: “[Schafer] is a star which Mugler wished to spotlight in its very own galaxy, inviting all women to transcend their own selves.”

The North Carolina native gushed over her new role, sharing: “I have been a fan of Mugler runway since I was young. It has been thrilling getting to collaborate with Casey [Cadwallader] and the entire Mugler team to bring the reinvention of this iconic fragrance to life.”

Cadwallader, Mugler Fashion’s creative director, echoed similar sentiments. “Working with Hunter is a dream. For years, I have dreamt of her being our Angel. She is beautiful both inside and out,” he said. “She is full of energy and creativity. She brings positivity to everyone she touches, and that’s why she’s so perfect for Mugler.”

Mugler’s Fashion & Fragrance President Daniéle Lahana-Aidenbaum also raved about Schafer. “I am very happy that Hunter Schafer joins the Mugler family. Not only is she a reference for the younger generation, but also inspiration for all of us: talented, committed, charismatic, passionate and multi-faceted. We could not have imagined a better ambassador for Angel.”

The new perfume is a “reinvented” version of the label’s Angel line and features a “woody floral gourmand” scent that is packaged in the brand’s signature star-shaped bottle. The product retails for $185.

This wouldn’t be the first time Schafer joined forces with Mugler. The HBO star famously strutted her stuff in the brand’s spring 2021 show, which fell on Trans Day of Visibility. Schafer stunned on the catwalk in a sparkly sheer catsuit as well as a figure-hugging cutout dress. Pose’s Dominique Jackson also modeled the collection.

In addition to working with Mugler, Schafer has owned the runways of Marc Jacobs and Dior. She is also an ambassador for Prada and Shiseido. Her acting career is also expansive. Since her breakout role as Jules in Euphoria, she has landed roles in 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Cuckoo.