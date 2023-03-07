Call it complicated? Avril Lavigne was seen locking lips with Tyga following her split from Mod Sun.

The “Complicated” singer, 38, shared a smooch with the rapper, 33, while in Paris for Fashion Week, according to photos obtained by TMZ on Monday, March 6. The twosome held hands as they entered the the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party, with Lavigne rocking an oversized hoodie and knee-high leather boots. Tyga, for his part, donned a matching grey set with a black T-shirt. He accessorized the look with a cross necklace and sunnies.

The kiss comes just two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed her split from the 34-year-old rocker. The pair were together for over two years before calling off their engagement, with a source telling Us earlier this month that the duo were “estranged for months” before officially pulling the plug on their relationship.

Speculation that the “What the Hell” artist had moved on first sparked when Lavigne was seen out to dinner with Tyga in Los Angeles last month. The duo were spotted together again while arriving at a party held by Leonardo DiCaprio in the city of love on Wednesday, March 1.

However, an insider told at the time that the two are “genuinely friends and nothing more,” adding that there was “no third party” involved in her and Mod Sun’s breakup.

While the source shared that Lavigne and the “1970s” crooner were “on and off” for months before calling it quits for good, Mod Sun’s rep alleged to Us at the time that the musicians “were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

The Minnesota native — who proposed to Lavigne in March 2022 — later took to social media to address the split. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” he captioned a February 28 Instagram post. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken.”

He added: “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

While the “My Hippy” singer is healing while on tour, Lavigne is enjoying her time with Tyga across the pond. The pair may just now be connecting, but they have long since been tethered through their previous romances with the Jenner family. The “Sk8ter Boi” songstress, for her part, dated Brody Jenner for two years until their split in 2012. An insider told Us at the time that the Hills alum, 39, broke up with the Canada native because he was “tired of always being her plus-one, and always going on tour with her.”

Tyga, meanwhile, dated Brody’s sister Kylie Jenner after the pair met at Kendall Jenner’s Sweet 16 birthday party. The “Taste” rapper claimed via Twitter in September 2014 that the two were “just friends” as romance rumors escalated amid their eight-year age difference. In August 2015, they confirmed their relationship when the Kyle Cosmetics founder turned 18, called it quits for good two years later.