Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock August 29, 2002

Avril Lavigne, wearing a tie around her neck, posed with her award for Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. "When I was 17, I was such a tomboy," Lavigne told The Huffington Post in September 2011. "I would wear something in my music video and then wear the same thing on the red carpet."