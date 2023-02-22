It’s complicated! Avril Lavigne has endured her fair share of relationship woes over the years, including two divorces.

“I love love,” the “Sk8er Boi” singer told Billboard in October 2018 when reflecting on her marriages. “The way I look at it is, I married my long-terms.”

Lavigne met her first husband, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, at a bar when she was 17.

“I made out with him the first day I met him,” the pop punk star told Rolling Stone of Whibley in April 2011. “He gave me my first shot of Jäger. I had a tie on. It was back in the days of the tie.”

The pair didn’t begin dating, however, until two years after their first meeting. In July 2006, they exchanged vows at a private estate in Montecito, California. Although the union didn’t last — Lavigne filed for divorce in October 2009 — the exes remained on good terms.

“We have been friends since I was 17, started dating when I was 19 and married when I was 21. I am grateful for our time together and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship,” the Grammy nominee wrote in a statement shared via her website, announcing the separation.

Nearly a decade later, the “Complicated” songwriter told Billboard of Whibley in 2018: “He’s a good Canadian guy.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Lavigne moved on with Brody Jenner, dating the Hills alum from 2010 to 2012. After news of their split made headlines, the reality TV personality took to social media to deny speculation that there was bad blood between him and the “Girlfriend” singer.

“Avril has always been there for me and is the closest person to my heart. I love her,” Jenner wrote via Twitter in January 2012. Lavigne responded, “Luv u 2!!! @brodyjenner.”

Shortly after the Canada native parted ways with Jenner, she sparked a whirlwind romance with Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger. The duo met in March 2012 while collaborating on Lavigne’s self-titled album. They began dating that July and Kroeger proposed just one month later.

The musicians tied the knot in July 2013, on their one-year anniversary. After two years of marriage, Lavigne announced via Instagram that they were going their separate ways.

“Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we’ve created many unforgettable moments,” she wrote in September 2015. “We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other.”

Despite releasing an album titled Love Sux in February 2022, the Fast Food Nation actress accepted another marriage proposal that March, getting engaged to Mod Sun after about a year of dating.

“The day we met I knew you were the one,” Mod Sun (real name Derek Ryan Smith) wrote via Instagram at the time. “Together forever til our days are done.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2023 that the twosome had called off their engagement.

“Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. However, Mod Sun’s rep claimed that the pair had been together days prior.

“They were together and engaged 3 days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” his rep told Us in a statement.

Scroll down for a look at Lavigne’s dating history over the years: