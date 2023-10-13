Avril Lavigne and Tyga called it quits again after briefly rekindling their romance over the summer, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Avril and Tyga broke up a while ago,” a source exclusively tells Us. “There was nothing specific that happened, their relationship had simply run its course.”

There is “no bad blood between them whatsoever,” the insider says, adding that while “it was a clean breakup” Lavigne, 39, and Tyga, 33, “haven’t spoken since because of their busy schedules.”

The “Complicated” singer was first linked to Tyga in February after she was spotted with the rapper out to dinner in Los Angeles. While a source told Us at the time that the pair were “genuinely friends and nothing more,” the twosome fueled romance rumors the following month when they attended a party in Paris together.

Days later, Lavigne and Tyga confirmed their relationship as they packed on the PDA at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week.

“Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” a source exclusively told Us in March. “They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry.”

The duo dated four months before splitting for the first time, with a source telling Us in June that Tyga and Lavigne “remained on good terms” after parting ways. The insider added that the musicians ultimately “decided they’re better as friends than romantic partners.”

Less than one month later, however, Lavigne and Tyga rekindled their relationship but chose to take things slower. “They split, started talking again and decided to give things another shot,” a source exclusively revealed to Us in July. “They aren’t jumping back in fast, they’re keeping things casual for now.”

Ahead of her whirlwind romance with Tyga, Lavigne was engaged to Mod Sun for more than two years. Us confirmed in February that Lavigne and the “Flames” singer, 36, were “estranged for months” before they pulled the plug on their relationship.

“They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn’t work out, and they quietly ended things,” the insider told Us of Lavigne and Sun at the time.

Tyga, meanwhile, shares son King Cairo, 10, with ex Blac Chyna. Following their 2014 split, Tyga dated Kylie Jenner on and off from 2015 to 2017.