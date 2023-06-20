Avril Lavigne and Tyga have called it quits after a whirlwind four months together, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Tyga and Avril were friends before they started dating so although they’ve decided to break up, they’ve remained on good terms,” a source exclusively tells Us.

The “Complicated” songstress, 38, and the “Rack City” rapper, 33, still “have a mutual respect for one another” following their breakup, the insider explains. Ultimately, the pair “decided they’re better as friends than romantic partners.”

The musicians, who were friends for years before things turned romantic in early 2023, have vowed to remain on good terms.

“There’s no hard feelings and they plan on continuing their friendship,” the source adds. “At this point, it’s just platonic.”

Lavigne sparked romance speculation with Tyga in February after the twosome were spotted out to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles. At the time, the “Sk8er Boi” singer and Mod Sun, whom she’d been dating since 2020, hadn’t publicly called off their engagement.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Lavigne and Tyga were “genuinely friends and nothing more” when they were seen dining together. The insider insisted “there was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Later that month, Us confirmed that Lavigne and Mod Sun, 36, had pulled the plug on their relationship after being “on and off for the past two months.”

A separate source later told Us that after getting to “know each other on a deeper level,” Lavigne and Mod Sun “found out it didn’t work, and they quietly ended things.” The insider noted that the exes were “estranged for months” before their breakup became public.

In the wake of her broken engagement, Lavigne seemingly found solace in Tyga. The duo continued to make headlines for their connection in early March when they were seen arriving at a Paris party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio together.

Just days later, the singers confirmed their romance by sharing a kiss at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party while in town for Paris Fashion Week.

“Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” a source exclusively told Us on March 7. “They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry.”

Before dating Lavigne, Tyga had a high-profile relationship with Blac Chyna. The duo — who share son King Cairo, 10 — split in 2014 after two years. The rapper moved on with Kylie Jenner, whom he first met in 2011. The pair went public with their on-off relationship in 2015 but called it quits for good in 2017.

Lavigne, meanwhile, was married twice before getting engaged to Mod Sun in March 2022 and later romancing Tyga in 2023. She and Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley were married for four years before their 2010 split. Lavigne moved on with Chad Kroeger, whom she wed in 2013. The pair called it quits two years later.