So much for their happy ending. Avril Lavigne and fiancé Mod Sun have split after more than two years together, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” a source exclusively shares with Us. Mod Sun’s rep, however, claims the pair were still together days ago. “They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” his rep tells Us in a statement.

Speculation that the twosome had called it quits first sparked after the “Complicated” singer, 38, was seen out to dinner with Tyga at Nobu in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 19, according to photos obtained by TMZ. However, the insider shares that despite her breakup from the “1970s” artist, 35, Lavigne and the rapper, 33, are strictly platonic.

“Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more,” the source explains. “There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.“

Us first confirmed that the Canada native and the “Karma” artist were “seeing each other” in December 2020 after the pair formed a connection through music. Mod Sun later revealed that he was introduced to Lavigne through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

“We linked up through just talking about music,” the drummer told Metro in February 2021, noting how starstruck he was when Lavigne showed interest in his work. “It’s hard to even say because it’s f–king Avril Lavigne but she was like, ‘I really like your song, I really like your music,’ and she was like, ‘Send me some other stuff that you’re working on.’”

While the “Happy as F—k” crooner admitted he was initially nervous to work with the Grammy nominee, Lavigne ended up being his only collaborator on the album and she was featured on his song “Flames.”

“All of a sudden she comes through and I understood the song better after she sang it. I understood why this is a great song. Sometimes as an artist you don’t really know,” he explained. “It’s really hard to be, like, ‘This is the song that’s gonna make it, or this is the song that’s gonna blow up,’ You might think in your head that you have the idea of what’s gonna work every time, but most of the time you have no idea what you’re making when you’re making it.”

Following their time in the studio together, Mod Sun got the “Sk8er Boi” songstress’ name tattooed on his neck, and the duo were spotted on multiple double dates with Kelly, 32, and fiancée Megan Fox.

Lavigne, for her part, was initially hesitant to jump head-first into a romance with the Minnesota native after her past failed relationships. She was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. In 2013, she tied the knot again with Chad Kroeger but they split two years later. (Mod Sun, for his part, dated Bella Thorne from 2017 to 2019.)

“I feel like I’ve had the wind knocked out of me over and over. I’m f–king sick of it. I need to take care of me right now.’ So I bought a house, and I wasn’t waiting for a guy to start a future with. I was like, ‘I’m doing this for me now. I’m the only person, I’m the only one I can rely on,’” she told Nylon in December 2021, noting that she originally put in the “most” effort to not act on her feelings for Mod Sun.

The “With You” crooner’s efforts to stay away, however, ultimately failed, and the pair got engaged in April 2022.

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” Lavigne wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a series of images from the special moment in Paris.

Mod Sun, meanwhile gushed about how he knew his then-fiancée was The One as soon as they met. “Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris,” he captioned a photo of the twosome via Instagram. “You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath … I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes’. I love you Avril ❤️.”

