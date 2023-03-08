That boy’s hers now! Avril Lavigne and Tyga were longtime pals before taking their relationship to the next level — and sparks are flying.

“Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry.”

While the pair have been friends for years, they were “strictly platonic up until recently,” the insider says, adding that “since they had already built a foundation of friendship, it was an organic transition to something more.”

The “Complicated” singer, 38, and the rapper, 33, first sparked dating speculation when they were spotted out to dinner together in Los Angeles last month. At the time, a source told Us that the duo were “genuinely friends and nothing more.” However, they were seen together again on March 1 while arriving at a party held by Leonardo DiCaprio in Paris.

On Monday, March 6, the happy couple confirmed their relationship by packing on the PDA while attending the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party at Paris Fashion Week, even holding hands and sharing a smooch before entering the bash.

Lavigne’s relationship with the “Taste” artist comes just two weeks after Us confirmed her split from Mod Sun. The pair were together for over two years before the Canada native ended their engagement. An insider told Us earlier this month that they were “estranged for months” before officially pulling the plug on their romance.

Mod Sun, 34 — who proposed to the Grammy winner in March 2022 — later took to social media to address the breakup.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed. I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote in a February 28 Instagram post. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Prior to her romance with the Minnesota native, the “Sk8er Boi” songstress was married to Sum 41 frontman Derek Whibley from 2006 to 2010. In 2013, she tied the knot again with Nickleback’s Chad Kroeger but they split two years later.

Lavigne also dated Brody Jenner from 2010 to 2012. A source told Us at the time that the Hills alum, 39, broke up with the Grammy winner because he was “tired of always being her plus-one, and always going on tour with her.”

Tyga, meanwhile, was linked to Brody’s sister Kylie Jenner after meeting her at sister Kendall Jenner’s Sweet 16 party in 2010. The California native claimed via Twitter in September 2014, however, that he and the Kardashians star were “just friends” as romance rumors escalated amid their eight-year age difference. In August 2015, they confirmed their relationship when the Kyle Cosmetics founder turned 18, but called it quits for good two years later.