Avril Lavigne and Tyga have rekindled their whirlwind romance less than one month after they initially split, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Tyga and Avril are back together,” a source tells Us of the rapper, 33, and the “It’s Complicated” songstress, 38. “They split, started talking again and decided to give things another shot. They aren’t jumping back in fast, they’re keeping things casual for now.”

Lavigne and Tyga were first linked in February when they were spotted having dinner together. At the time, the “S8er Boi” artist was engaged to Mod Sun. Us confirmed later that month that Lavigne called off her engagement after the duo had been “estranged for months,” per a source.

Following Lavigne’s breakup, she continued to step out with Tyga. A second source told Us in March that the pair had started dating after years of friendship.

“Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” the insider said at the time, noting their bond was “strictly platonic” until earlier that month. “They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry.”

While the second source gushed over the pair’s “organic transition” from friendship to romance, Us confirmed last month that they had split but remained on good terms. A third insider revealed in June that the duo still had a “mutual respect for one another” and thought they were better suited as friends.

Weeks later, they arrived at a 4th of July party together on Tuesday, July 4, at Nobu in Malibu. The duo walked into the bash side by side, sporting coordinating white outfits.

Lavigne has previously been married twice. She first exchanged vows with Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley in July 2006 before they ultimately split three years later. The Canada native later moved on with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger and they wed in 2013. After Lavigne’s 2015 divorce from Kroeger, she later found love with Mod Sun, 36, and they collaborated on her 2022 album, Love Sux. After two years of dating, Mod Sun proposed during a getaway to Paris. They split less than one year later.

The “Rack City” rapper, for his part, previously dated Blac Chyna, with whom he shares 10-year-old son King Cairo. After the pair’s 2014 breakup, he moved on with Kylie Jenner — who is the half-sister of Chyna’s ex Rob Kardashian. Jenner, 25, and Tyga dated on and off for three years prior to their 2017 split.

With reporting by Travis Cronin