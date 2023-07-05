Avril Lavigne and ex Tyga sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted attending the same Independence Day party post-split.

Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, arrived together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Tuesday, July 4, sporting coordinating white outfits. They walked side by side through the crowd but weren’t photographed holding hands.

The July 4th bash came days after the former couple were seen hanging out at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 1. Tyga reportedly looked on as Lavigne performed with Marshmello before taking the stage himself later that night.

Lavigne and the rapper were first linked in February after they were spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles. Later that month, Us Weekly confirmed that the “Complicated” singer called off her engagement to Mod Sun after more than two years together. (A source told Us at the time that the exes had been “estranged for months” before their breakup made headlines.)

Following her split, Lavigne’s connection with Tyga continued to grow. In March, the twosome attended a Paris party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and locked lips at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party while in France for fashion week.

The duo’s romance was “totally unexpected” after years of friendship, a source exclusively told Us that month, adding, “It was an organic transition to something more.”

While they appeared to be going strong, Lavigne and Tyga went their separate ways in June. “There’s no hard feelings and they plan on continuing their friendship,” an insider told Us. “At this point, it’s just platonic.”

As news broke of Lavigne’s single status, Mod Sun appeared to reference his ex-fiancée in his latest single, “From Strangers to Lovers to Strangers.” He teased a clip of the new song via Instagram on June 21.

“I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend,” he sings. “Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again.”

Before her romances with Mod Sun and Tyga, the “Sk8er Boi” artist was married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. She moved on with Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger, whom she wed in 2013. The twosome called it quits two years later.

Tyga, meanwhile, shares 10-year-old son King Cairo with ex Blac Chyna. The exes began dating in 2011 and were briefly engaged before going their separate ways in 2014. Tyga subsequently sparked a romance with Kylie Jenner — whose brother Rob Kardashian shares 6-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna — and the pair ended their on-off relationship for good in 2017.