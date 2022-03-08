Mutual admiration! Avril Lavigne was thrilled when fellow musician Taylor Swift sent her a gift to celebrate her new album — and she hopes something more will come of the sweet gesture.

“I thought that was just, like, super stand-up, super classy of her to send me flowers, just as another woman supporting another woman in music,” the “Complicated” singer, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, March 4, while promoting Love Sux. “It made me feel really good about myself. That was really nice of her.”

The “All Too Well” songstress, 32, sent the Canada native a large bouquet of flowers last month to celebrate the release of Lavigne’s seventh studio album. “Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!!” the Valentine’s Day actress wrote on the card attached to the blooms. “It’s AMAZING, like you. Your forever fan, Taylor.”

The “Sk8er Boi” artist and the Grammy winner haven’t worked together yet, but Lavigne hopes there’s a collaboration in their future.

“I’d love to work with Taylor,” the Going the Distance star told Us. “She’s amazing. I respect her so much as a songwriter and as an artist.”

Though Swift doesn’t make an appearance on Love Sux, Lavigne is still happy about the collaborators she did get to work with, including Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Machine Gun Kelly. When asked if there was anyone else she’d love to make music with in the future, the “Girlfriend” songstress replied that she’s already gotten her wishes.

“Mark Hoppus was definitely, like, a dream collaborator of mine, and Travis, being from Blink-182,” she explained to Us. “I feel like the guys that I am collaborating with now — these are my dream collaborators.”

The pop punk queen also enlisted her boyfriend, Mod Sun, to help her out on some of the album’s tracks.

“I mean, he’s a really incredible songwriter and, like, [when] we met, I loved his song ‘Karma.’ I was like, ‘Who did you write this with and who produced it?’” Lavigne told Us of her beau, 34. “He really complimented, like, a lot of my ideas and really understood [my vision].”

Us confirmed in February 2021 that the Grammy nominee is dating the rapper after he debuted a neck tattoo of her name. The couple were introduced by Barker, 46, who collaborated with the Minnesota native on the 2021 single “Down.”

Lavigne’s budding romance with the “Heavy” singer ended up impacting her new record, which she started writing when she was recovering from a breakup.

“Even though the album’s called Love Sux, it’s kind of just, like, all about the crazy things that it puts us through, but it’s very lighthearted and there’s a sense of humor that goes through it,” she told Us. “Kind of just, like, having fun with all the stuff that we go through [because] it’s just inevitable. I’ve learned to laugh at all the ridiculous things that love does to us. It’s very tongue in cheek.”

Love Sux is available to stream now.

With reporting by Leanne Stanton