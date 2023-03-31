Name a better duo! Gabrielle Union and her stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, owned the red carpet at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

The stylish pair attended the soirée together in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 30, in designer garbs. Union, 50, was a must-see in a crystal-covered gown by Moschino. The floor-length number featured green, purple, orange, pink and black jewels throughout and was equipped with a halter neckline. The dress was completed with a cap construction, giving the ensemble a 1950s feel.

Union complemented the look with smoky eye makeup, dramatic lashes and a glossy lip. She opted for minimal jewelry, letting her outfit stand out.

Zaya, for her part, wore a satin black jacket by Miu Miu paired with coordinating shorts. The young fashionista accessorized with a white handbag from the fashion house and wore knee-high sandal heels. Zaya’s decision to sport the label comes after she made her runway debut in Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

The teen looked like a pro on the catwalk, showing off an earthy green sweater dress by the fashion house. The look was paired with a coordinating cardigan and shiny brown heels. Zaya wore her box braids in a low bun and carried a coffee-colored clutch. Her look was topped off with soft glam.

Union and Zaya’s famous dad, Dwyane Wade, jetted to the City of Love to celebrate their kid’s modeling moment. The retired NBA star, 41, shared a video of the show via Instagram on Tuesday, captioning the social media post, “She’s arrived.”

Zaya’s big moment didn’t come as a surprise considering she’s been dazzling Us with fashion statements for years. In August 2022, she and Union showed off matching retro outfits — and fans thought Zaya “ate” her stepmom “up.”

In a video shared via TikTok on August 9, the Being Mary Jane alum is seen rocking a ’70s inspired two-piece set as she put her head against a wall to listen to a banging noise. The clip then transitioned to show Zaya — the one doing the knocking — wearing the exact same look. The ensemble featured a yellow, green and orange floral button-up shirt and matching bottoms.

“When you think you understood the assignment, but you copied the wrong paper. Zaya left no crumbs!” Union captioned the social media post, prompting fans to agree in the comments section.

One fan wrote: “Zaya ate u up!!!!” A second social media user commented, “PURR ZAYA!! She looks good!!!!!” A third social media user praised both women: “Ladies! Yes! Plot twist. Surprise ending. Love it!”

Keep scrolling to see Union and Zaya at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards: