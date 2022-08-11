Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade came to slay! The actress and her stepdaughter showed off matching retro outfits — and fans think the young fashionista “ate” Union “up.”

In a video shared via TikTok on Tuesday, August 9, the Being Mary Jane alum, 49, is seen rocking a ’70s inspired two-piece set as she puts her head against a wall to listen to a banging noise. The clip then transitions to show 15-year-old Zaya — the one doing the knocking — wearing the exact same look. The ensemble featured a yellow, green and orange floral button-up shirt and matching bottoms.

“When you think you understood the assignment, but you copied the wrong paper. Zaya left no crumbs!” Union captioned the social media post, prompting fans to agree in the comments section.

One fan wrote: “Zaya ate u up!!!!” A second social media user commented, “PURR ZAYA!! She looks good!!!!!” A third social media user praised both women: “Ladies! Yes! Plot twist. Surprise ending. Love it!”

Fans also noticed Union’s gorgeous new ‘do, with one follower raving, “Your hair?!???”

The Breaking In star sported a chic shaggy cut that featured curtain bangs and blunt layers.

Union’s hairstylist Larry Sims reposted the TikTok on Instagram, captioning the clip: “GAB X ZAYA X SIMS STYLE Mi Familia,” adding several scissor emojis.

“This hair is iconic,” one of Sims’ followers commented under his post. Another wrote: “Hair is giving ’90s R&B!”

The You Got Anything Stronger? author first unveiled the cut on Friday, August 5, sharing a photo of herself naked in a salon chair. “Naked & Afraid,” Union began in the caption. She went on to reveal that she’s been dealing with some things and thanked fans and actress Lauren London for their support.

“The Rebirth Will Be GLORIOUS. PS Thank you @LaurenLondon you showed up like the angel you are and dropped some knowledge & love on me that has changed the course of my life. Won’t He do it,” Union continued. “PSS THANK YOU to everyone who has taken the time to pour into me these last few months as I’ve struggled mightily. THANK YOU!!!!!”

Though the movie star did not go into detail about her recent battles, Union has long-been candid about her mental health struggles.

“I’ve had so many rock bottom moments as an adult, starting with being raped at 19 at gunpoint at my job,” she said in conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow at the In Goop Health virtual summit in March 2021. “It just felt like every so many years there was some major catastrophic event that was happening in my life. You know, divorce, career setbacks, relationship issues. There’s always something that just lands you on your ass and you’re like ‘There’s no way I can move on from this, I’ll never recover, I’ll never be the same.'”

