It’s a good day when Salma Hayek blesses the internet with a bikini photo. The actress showed off her toned physique while vacationing on a yacht — and her fans are losing it.

The 56-year-old Like a Boss actress took to Instagram on Monday, June 12, to share a snap of herself soaking up the sun. In the photo, Hayek could be seen leaning against the boat, giving Us a close-up view of her light blue two-piece. The sexy set featured a push-up top and tiny coordinating bottoms. The House of Gucci star styled the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and wore her brunette tresses in a messy bun.

“Some people don’t like gray days, but I think every day is precious,” Hayek captioned the social media post. “Adore your week. No matter what it brings.”

The Mexico native’s comments section quickly filled with praise from fans. “Does this woman ever have a bad photo. WOW,” wrote one fan. A second social media user commented, “Super woman.” A third chimed in with, “Oh my God! Still perfect,” as a fourth added, “It would never be a grey day looking at you. Perfection.”

Hayek’s swimsuit snap comes after she shared a more intimate photo of herself earlier this month. “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” the Bliss star wrote alongside a fresh-faced selfie that showed gray strands cascading down her forehead.

The Savages actress’ followers applauded Hayek for “helping us all to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age.”

In February, Hayek got candid about growing older, telling Glamour, “I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength.”

She continued: “I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.” (Hayek and husband François Henri Pinault tied the knot in February 2009. The two share 15-year-old daughter Valentina.)

Hayek added: “I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it’s unfair … If I had said instead to myself, ‘Don’t worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,’ I would have been devastated: ‘Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?’ But it’ll happen.”