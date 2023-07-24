Salma Hayek is keeping the Barbiecore trend alive one sexy swimsuit at a time.

Hayek, 56, looked radiant in a hot pink one-piece on Sunday, July 23. The suit featured thick straps, a daring sweetheart neckline and a cheeky back. She rocked a fresh face and accessorized with a purple bracelet, a silver ring and perfectly polished nails.

In a carousel of photos she shared via Instagram, Hayek could be seen playfully clinging onto husband François-Henri Pinault’s back while smiling at the camera. In the next snap, she covered her eyes with her hands while looking up towards the sky and let water drip down her chest. Hayek concluded the post by giving her followers a wink and soft smile. She pushed her brunette locks backwards and let the wet strands cascade over her shoulder.

“Enjoyed the great blessings of sun 🌞 water 💧 and love ❤️ #grateful,” she captioned the post. Friends and fans were quick to praise Hayek’s look in her comments section. Celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray wrote, “Mexican barbie.” Actress Ghada Abdel Razek added pink heart emojis. A fan commented, “This Barbie loves the water!!”

This isn’t the first sultry swimsuit Hayek has slayed in.

Earlier this month, she celebrated hitting 25 million followers on Instagram with a steamy video of her splashing around in a bikini. The actress dove into a pool wearing a boho patterned set, featuring a triangle top and string bottoms. She teamed the two-piece with gold dangly earrings and a silver ring. When she came up for air, she spun around and smiled towards the camera. Next, she moved to the shallow end and splashed the water from side to side, showing off her bikini body. She finished the video by lifting up her legs to stretch and posed against the pool.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini workout for you all,” she wrote at the time. “I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support.” Drake gushed over the thirst trap and commented, “Let’s get her to 50M asap.” Other fans commented on the thirst trap, “She knows EXACTLY what she’s doing,” and “How many times have you watched this? Yes.”

Hayek’s swimsuit collection also includes cherry-colored pieces, black sets, teal bikinis and animal print garments.