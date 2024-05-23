Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Swimsuit season is officially here! Frankly, it’s one of our favorite times of the year. Making a splash in a pool with family or hitting up lavish beach parties with friends calls for a massive celebration. Regardless of how you plan to make a splash this summer, feeling comfortable in chic poolside essentials is a must.
For Us, it’s all about looking as good as we feel. Have you ever caught a glimpse of yourself in the mirror and felt like you belonged on the cover of Sports Illustrated? That’s how we want you to feel every time you go for a dive. We’ve rounded up figure-shaping one-pieces and swim bottoms that will make you feel like a cover girl. Shop our top picks ahead!
Flattering Swimsuit Bottoms
1. Our Absolute Favorite: The ruch detailing on these swim shorts fits curves like a glove — originally $23, just $19!
2. Waisted: Waist be gone! This bikini bottom features a chic crossover waistband that makes the waist disappear — originally $19, now just $16!
3. More Mesh: The intricate side mesh panel on this bikini bottom looks so chic and slims love handles so nicely — $17!
4. High Waist Ruch: If you love high waist styles, you want to check out this Cupshe style. These bottoms feature flattering ruched detailing that slims the stomach — $27!
5. Mini Moment: This all-black swim skirt looks like something that you can rock comfortably when you’re going for a swim, and use it again for a fun night out with your besties. It’s just that versatile — $26!
6. Babe Watch: Get ready to serve Pam Anderson style in these high-cut swim bottoms — $98!
Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits
7. Ribbed Buckles: This ribbed knit one-piece has cute buckle detailing on the straps and a low back design — originally $50, now just $20!
8. Cat Walk: You’ll look like you walked fresh off the runway in this stunning Magicsuit one-piece. We can’t decide if we love the stunning neckline or the chic dress overlay that can be tied up or left hanging to provide more coverage — $182!
9. Retro Cutie: Serve classic pin-up vibes in this strapless swimdress. The breathable ruffle fabric offers tummy control — $40!
10. Sweet Cut-Outs: Speaking of pin-up style, this bestselling bathing suit screams ’50s swim trends. Despite a cut-out at the midsection, this high-waist one-piece features adjustable shoulder straps and ruching at the bottom to provide tummy control. The high-cut design makes your legs look so long — $36!
11. Halter Hottie: Prepare for epic tanlines, courtesy of this halter-neck swimsuit. The high-waist one-piece accentuates curves and comes with a removable padded bra to boost the bust area — originally $47, now just $35!
12. Double Straps: The double strap design is one of our favorite features on this eye-catching one-piece. It comes in 14 different shades, but we absolutely adore the moss green/tropical shade — $35!
13. Shopper-Approved Slay: We love it when Amazon shoppers deliver insightful reviews with pictures to back up how amazing they look. One shopper raved that this cut-out one-piece is a plus-size-friendly style that provides a peek of skin without exposing too much — $37!