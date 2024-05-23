Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This summer, I’m moving into an apartment that has a big pool, and I plan to take full advantage of it! I’ve already started planning my cover-up and pool bag and am getting my sunscreen in order, but I still need a swimsuit. And because my body is curvier — and I want to flatter it just right — I’ve been on the hunt for a high-waisted style that better enhances my assets.

Finding a swimsuit I can rely on to flatter my curvy body while I sit at the pool is a challenge, because not every swimsuit is made equal. But since I’ve been curvy most of my life, I’ve become masterful at finding things that make me both look and feel good. With its curve-hugging design, I’m betting big money the Blooming Jelly Color-Block High-Waisted Bikini Set will make me feel just that, all while only spending $36 for the full set.

Get the Blooming Jelly Color Block High Waisted Bikini Set for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

One of the biggest reasons I’m getting this bikini set is because of its design that’s flattering on anyone, but especially on voluptuous bodies. The bikini bottoms have a tummy-control high waistline that helps to contour the belly, a colorful and contrasting band that has a slimming effect and drawstrings on each side to help you customize the length. The bikini top has a matching band below the bust to help further contour the stomach, as well as a V-neckline.

The other reason I was sold on this specific bikini was seeing how beloved it is by shoppers. Not only is it number one in the Women’s Bikini Sets department at Amazon, it’s also been bought over 1,000 times in the last month by shoppers, who are presumably getting ready for warmer weather. Its five-star rating section is growing as well, with over 300 to date and several happy written reviews.

Another curvy shopper like myself said that the suit fit “perfect” and made them feel “comfortable and confident” — just the vibes I was looking for! “The top adjusts and so does the bottom so I found a perfect fit!” they said. “Hubby approves and I’m ready for vacay this summer, in a bikini no less!”

In classic swimsuit fashion, it’s made of a highly durable and stretchy nylon and spandex fabric. It comes in various flattering color-block combinations such as green, black, white and blue. It also comes in several sizes: XS-XXL.

I can’t wait to feel comfortable, confident and stylish in this bikini set while sitting poolside, drinking my Aperol spritz and likely reading an Emily Henry novel this summer. Want to give it a try for yourself? It comes in at only $36 on Amazon, a very good price for such a high-quality suit.

See it: Get the Blooming Jelly Color Block High Waisted Bikini Set for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

