Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to give off “rich mom” vibes or to look like you’ve got it all going on. All you need is about $30 and the perfect matching set. We find them all the time, and we know wearing these fun matching options can make you look and feel your best, all while keeping you cool and comfortable.

Related: 17 Rich Mom Airport Sets for Summer to Help You Stay Stylish and Cozy While Jet-Setting Summer is right around the corner, which also means our favorite trips of the year are around the corner: summer vacations. As any good rich mom knows, trips to the airport not only require a cozy and stylish outfit, but also a simple one to make the chaos of traveling easier to manage. The best […]

Case in point: the Automet Summer Two-Piece Linen Outfit is just $26 at Amazon. For less than $26, you can slip into this matching set whether you’re going out to brunch with your girls, spending time running errands, or just going shopping. It could even make a great bikini coverup if you need one. All these use cases, and all under $30. That’s the dream, right? Affordable outfits that still look great? It is on our end, especially with summer travel coming up in earnest.

Get the Automet Summer Two-Piece Linen Outfit for just $26 at Amazon!

This simple matching set is about $13 apiece, when you break it down, and it comes in 17 different colors, from blue to army green and everything in between. It comes with a linen tank top and a pair of linen high-waisted shorts so you can look like you planned a seamless outfit. You don’t need to carefully plan coordinated outfits when they’re up for grabs on Amazon for an affordable price. All you have to do is get dressed. Super easy!

Get the Automet Summer Two-Piece Linen Outfit for just $26 at Amazon!

If you need help deciding what to wear each day and want a little help finding the right look, this is it. But act fast, because this deal won’t last long. You can even get it by Memorial Day weekend if you hurry!

Get the Automet Summer Two-Piece Linen Outfit for just $26 at Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Automet here and shop other dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!